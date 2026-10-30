Panthers vs. Packers live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 8

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers got doused with cold water last week in tough losses, but both teams still have playoff aspirations and need to wash off the loss quickly as they face off at Lambeau Field to kick off NFL Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. Josh Jacobs has returned for the Packers, joining a high-octane passing attack with Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson this season to hopefully provide some punch on the ground. But the Panthers behind Bryce Young can counter with haymakers of his own. This Carolina offense has gotten big-time years already from Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker and they'll look to continue that in this matchup.

While Thursday night games can sometimes be hit or miss in terms of the offensive output, this feels like a game in which both the Panthers and Packers can put a big number up on the scoreboard. That's what fantasy managers want to start their weeks, no doubt, but fans can follow along with all of the Panthers vs. Packers player and game stats below as we track every second of the game live with play-by-play and more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Panthers vs. Packers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary