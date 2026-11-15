Panthers vs. Saints live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 10

On the surface, watching the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints go head-to-head in NFL Week 10 might not look all that appetizing to football fans. However, for fantasy football managers, this is clearly a game to watch on Sunday. Because if there's one thing we know about both of these teams in the woeful NFC South, it's that their defenses have stunk. So that should mean big days for the likes of Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan and maybe even Jalen Coker for the Panthers' part. And as for the Saints, Chris Olave is a clear focal point, but they will also get running back Travis Etienne Jr. back on the field this week from Injured Reserve, and he could potentially run roughshod over the Carolina defense.

Sometimes, it's the games that you least expect that end up being a wild ride. This is a matchup that fits the bill given that the Panthers and Saints are both offensive leaning with their strengths. We could see a hotly contested shootout, especially with control of the division hanging in the balance. Fans can keep up with all of the action and all of the Panthers vs. Saints player and game stats with us down below on Sunday.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Panthers vs. Saints player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary