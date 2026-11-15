Patriots vs. Lions live player stats, box score and match stats for Munich Game in NFL Week 10

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions are set to do battle with one another in Munich, Germany early on Sunday morning in NFL Week 10 in what could well be a scoring bonanza. Drake Maye and the Patriots, even when turnovers have been a problem, have been able to produce on offense, though that may be a tough task with Rhamondre Stevenson questionable. But the Lions defense can be generous in its own right. At the same time, Detroit matches that with a lethal offense as Jared Goff is crushing it with Jahmyr Gibbs as the star along with Amon-Ra St. Brown and even the likes of Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. Now, they get to face a Pats defense that gave up 40+ points to the Packers last week.

All this is to say, fans should be expecting fireworks from both the Patriots and Lions in Munich. This game is a fantasy football manager's dream, as there should be eye-popping stats for both teams in multiple spots. It's an early game that you won't want to miss, and you can keep up with all of the Patriots vs. Lions player and game stats on Sunday with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Lions player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary