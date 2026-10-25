Rams vs. Raiders live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams most certainly need a win in NFL Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After a shocking 2-4 start, Matthew Stafford will now come into this matchup (and the rest of the season) without Davante Adams after the veteran wideout suffered a ruptured hamstring. The good news is that Puka Nacua will play despite suffering an injury in practice this week, but we'll be watching Konata Mumpfield as WR2 and, of course, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield. But it won't come easy as the Raiders have been impressive this season. Whether Kirk Cousins or Ashton Jeanty or Brock Bowers, this offense is getting it done and should push the Ramsin a big way on Sunday.

Especially with some of the injuries for Los Angeles on defense, we could see a high-scoring affair that changes fantasy football matchups this week. Moreover, with this game being pivotal for both sides, we should also expect that things might go down to the wire. But whatever the case, football fans can follow along with all of the Rams vs. Raiders player and game stats with us down below along with live play-by-play updates.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rams vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary