Ranking all 32 NFL QBs after Week 3: Daniel Jones is ... inevitable?

Week 3 of the NFL season was positively drunk, with some of the more absurd scores you will see all season. Carolina walloped Atlanta 30-0 after the Falcons dismantled the Vikings on SNF the week prior. The big, bad Packers lost 13-10 to the Browns, the Vikings dropped 48 points with a backup quarterback, and the Colts put up 41 on the Titans, because Daniel Jones is just Andrew Luck now.

It was a fascinating week for quarterback performances. There was a lot less outright bad, at least from the middle tier, but we weren't treated to many standout, MVP-making performances either. Jake Browning and the Bengals are destined for the NFL basement, so that was rough, but even the backup QBs — Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Mac Jones — all turned in passable outings.

Lamar Jackson, our long-running No. 1 on this list, suffered his second loss of the campaign on Monday Night Football, but Baltimore still hasn't scored fewer than 30 points in a game this season. The Bears, after two weeks of turmoil, came alive and curb-stomped the wayward Cowboys. The Eagles are 3-0 after being down 26-7 to the Rams, and sealed the game with a walkoff blocked kick.

Like I said: the NFL was drunk. As for how all 32 starting quarterbacks shake out after this week of chaos, here are the updated rankings:

32. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

After Cincinnati's rollicking comeback in Week 2, Jake Browning's first start was a huge disappointment. I'm not sure what we honestly expected, but his bold, air-it-out persona was absent from Sunday's affair in Minnesota. The Bengals' defense remains unconscionably bad, but it appears that Browning might not be able to keep the offense afloat either. That leaves Cincy in deep trouble, staring down the barrel at a months-long Joe Burrow absence and without a clear solution. Well, unless you count a Jameis Winston trade, which should have happened yesterday.

31. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota was impressive in his pinch start for the Commanders, guiding them to a blowout 41-24 victory over the Raiders. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, with 40 yards and another score via run. This was pretty vintage stuff from Mariota, who was unplayable the last time we saw him. If he can move around in the pocket, avoid dumb turnovers and tap into some of that Kliff Kingsbury magic, perhaps D.C. is better prepared to withstand an extended Jayden Daniels absence than expected. That said, Daniels is listed as day-to-day and could return for Week 4. He typically has a spot in the top five of these rankings.

30. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz didn't put up huge individual numbers, but the Vikings scored a whopping 48 points on a leaky Bengals defense and Wentz didn't turn the ball over, which is always a positive. Despite all the bumps in the road, Wentz is a serious talent, with a big arm and some mobility left over. After J.J. McCarthy's Week 2 stinker, there's a world in which Wentz can make the decision to reinstall McCarthy a lot more difficult. We need to see how he holds up against a more serious defense in Ireland this Sunday, but Wentz is good enough to keep a Kevin O'Connell offense afloat, at the very least.

29. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Tyrod Taylor remains one of the more steadfast and dependable backup quarterbacks in the NFL. There's a chance Justin Fields is healthy enough to start in Week 4, and he clearly has a higher ceiling of production, but also a lower floor. The Jets' offense was much better in Week 3 after laying an egg the weekend prior against Buffalo. Taylor threw for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — nothing special — but he also added 48 yards on the ground, which led the Jets. Tampa Bay's offense outstripped them in the end, but the gap between Taylor and Fields most weeks is awfully thin, and may even skew in Taylor's direction on occasion.

28. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to 21 points in an unexpectedly competitive loss to Buffalo. On the surface, this game was a real step forward for the Dolphins, who made a good team sweat on Thursday Night Football. But in reality, Tagovailoa was still the same, flawed player we've seen for three straight weeks to open the season. He completed a metric ton of passes behind the line of scrimmage and, with a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, he threw a meatball interception in the red zone. It's unclear how much longer the Dolphins can abide this, even without a proven replacement option on the roster.

Tua Tagovailoa with a late-game interception in the red zone 😬



🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/kwwr8g5QIn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 19, 2025

27. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco and the Browns offense stunk it up against Green Bay in Week 3, but the defense completely overwhelmed Green Bay on the other end and led Cleveland to its first victory of the season. That will be the recipe moving forward, with Flacco just too inconsistent to lead a consistently vital offense in this day and age. One wonders how much longer until Dillon Gabriel takes the reins; it will probably depend on just how competitive the Browns' defense can keep them in the weeks to come.

26. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Sunday's blowout loss in Seattle was easily Spencer Rattler's worst performance of the season, and it was New Orleans' first time looking like the team we all expected — a total pushover. Still, Rattler has honestly been more productive than a lot of the more "proven" quarterbacks on this list. He's a genuine talent and he's not just out there trying to avoid mistakes. He can dial up ambitious throws and imbue the Saints with genuine signs of life on occasion. The fact that we aren't seriously talking about Tyler Shough is really an indictment on Tyler Shough, but it's also a credit to Rattler, who won the job in camp and hasn't done enough to lose it yet, despite the Saints' 0-3 start.

25. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones led the Niners to back-to-back victories and the hope is that Brock Purdy can retake the reins in Week 4. If he can't, the Niners can actually feel pretty good about Jones, a former Kyle Shanahan pre-draft favorite and seemingly a better quarterback than Bill Belichick wanted us to believe. He will probably settle into an endless cycle of backup gigs in the years to come, but Jones looks comfortable and confident in Shanahan's scheme, capable of making quick reads and delivering basic throws. He has put up north of 270 passing yards in both games, with four combined touchdowns and only one interception to go along with his 2-0 record. Not shabby.

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young didn't need to do much against Atlanta on Sunday, but a 30-0 win is a 30-0 win, even if Carolina's defense carried the day. Young didn't make any costly mistakes and he kept the chains moving well enough to put the Falcons to bed early. That's no small feat either when one considers how impressive Atlanta's pass rush has been the first couple weeks. Young has started his third NFL season on extremely uneven ground, but he's at least a functional starter, which is a marked improvement over how we thought about him a year ago. Let's see if the Panthers can build on this momentum in Week 4.

23. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The Giants will officially turn over a new leaf and install rookie Jaxson Dart under center. The hope is that Dart takes over for the next 15 years and leads New York back to contention, but such a reality is years away — if it ever comes. New York's patchwork offensive line is going to make life extremely difficult on Dart, just like it did for Russell Wilson to begin the season and Daniel Jones for years prior. Dart is a huge talent, with size, athleticism and arm talent that could leave one dreaming of Josh Allen, but he's an unfinished product and he's about to come up in the worst situation imaginable, so we should temper expectations a little bit. He will almost certainly provide more juice than Russell Wilson, though, which is what the Giants are after.

22. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta hit a wall in Week 3, one that was wholly unexpected after an impressive Sunday night dismantling of Minnesota the week prior. Michael Penix Jr. has been mostly solid this season, but the offense was utterly anemic in the face of a good, but certainly not great Panthers defense. We should probably pin the majority of the blame on the coaches — it's so clear that Raheem Morris just is not the man to get Atlanta where it wants to go — but we are officially on Kirk Coucins Watch for the first time in 2025, a conversation that will heat up if Penix can't turn it around soon. His arm, processing speed and maturity are all trustworthy, but Cousins has seniority and a much heftier contract. And frankly, he's probably better than we give him credit for, even after a wonky 2024 campaign.

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars might be the least convincing 2-1 team of all time. I'm not sure I've read a single real positive comment on that group. But Trevor Lawrence did just enough to get the job done on Sunday as his defense shut down CJ Stroud's Texans. The talent will never be in doubt with Lawrence — he has all the tools you dream about in a primetime, top-shelf signal caller — but the execution varies too much week to week. If Jacksonville can start to really stack wins, we may need to reevaluate, but for now... let's not overreact to a snail mail victory over a clearly torpedoing Texans squad.

20. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson finally hit their stride against — surprise, surprise — the Cowboys defense. Dallas gave up 450 yards to Russell Wilson, who was benched a week later, and then gave up 298 yards and four touchdowns to Williams. It was arguably the best performance of the NFL sophomore's career, and it was a much needed ray of light for Bears fans who did not feel great about things after an 0-2 start. We can take it all with a grain of salt given the state of the Cowboys defense, but Williams made some gnarly throws (complimentary) and Johnson was in his bag as a playcaller. Maybe the Bears figured something out.

19. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver fell to 1-2 after a hard fought loss to the surging Chargers. Bo Nix did very little against a quality defense, completing 14-of-25 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos' defense will keep them competitive, but it's time to start inching your hand closer to the panic button when it comes to Nix. He's generally sharp and he put together a truly remarkable rookie season, but so far in 2025 he is consistently the second-best quarterback on the field on a given Sunday. Nix's mobility and quick processing give him a solid baseline, but he's not a huge arm talent and it feels like NFL defenses are maybe catching up to Sean Payton's latest schemings.

18. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold threw some gems in Sunday's decimation of the Saints. He doesn't look quite the same outside of the Kevin O'Connell bubble, but Darnold still boasts one of the most powerful arms in football. The talent has never really been in question, only the execution, and it's clear he learned a lot from his tenure in Minnesota. Darnold will still cough up the occasional errant bomb or take a smidge too long in the pocket, but when it comes to taking the lid off a defense, few are better at it. Seattle looks like a team that will stick around in the postseason race.

17. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are basically a carbon copy of Russell Wilson and the Steelers. Mike Tomlin's defense is a great deal more vulnerable than it was a season ago, but Pittsburgh will continue to win the games it is supposed to and falter in the face of more sophisticated competition. We can basically peg them for 8-9 wins, a Wild Card spot, and a first-round exit already. Rodgers doesn't look particularly great out there — 16-of-23 passes completed for 139 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday — but he's still in the middle of the pack by default, primarily because there isn't a quarterback who thinks the game like him.

16. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee was finally on the wrong end of a blowout as their brutal early-season schedule stacks up. An 0-3 start and a change in playcaller probably isn't what Titans fans dreamed of, but Cam Ward still looks plenty comfortable with the speed of the NFL game. He's a special player, capable of throws only a handful of his peers can dial up. The Titans aren't going to win a lot of games and Sunday was a step in the wrong direction, but hopefully a coordinator change puts Ward in an even better position moving forward. The No. 1 pick looks like the real deal and Titans fans can be patient knowing that their franchise quarterback is, in fact, a franchise-level talent.

15. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England is probably nothing more than a bottom-third team in the NFL this season, but Drake Maye continues to hold his ground in these rankings. The Patriots' offense was sluggish in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but Maye still put up numbers and made a few dazzling plays, in keeping with his unique physical gifts. The results won't be terribly consistent week to week, as Maye is still figuring out the full extent of his powers and New England's wide receiver room leaves a lot to be desired. But in the end, it's hard to watch the Patriots and not think that Maye has a long and productive future ahead of him.

14. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

We are laying on the benefit of the doubt thick here. CJ Stroud threw two costly interceptions in Houston's loss to Jacksonville, which drops the Texans to 0-3. It's too early to call it quits on this season, but after back-to-back playoff appearances to begin his career, that streak is in critical jeopardy for Stroud. Houston's offense is a complete waste of talent right now. Bobby Slowik clearly was not the problem — at least, not the only problem. Stroud can't take all the blame, but with each successive dud, it becomes easier to shift criticism onto the young quarterback. We know he's talented. We know he's capable of reaching extraordinary heights. But unless something changes, Stroud runs the risk of stalling his development and tumbling down these rankings in the weeks ahead.

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

After back-to-back wins over easy NFC South opponents to begin the season, Arizona lost a nail-biter, 16-15, to Mac Jones and the Niners on Sunday. It was not Kyler Murray's most dynamic performance, but he remains a unique threat with his legs and the numbers through three games — 67.2 completion percentage, 542 yards, four touchdowns, one interception — paint a decent enough portrait. He's another candidate to drop in these rankings in the coming weeks, but frankly, the middle tier of quarterbacks in the NFL just haven't been very good this season, which affords Murray some grace.

12. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith bounced back from his three-interception performance in Week 2 with a clean three-touchdown game in Week 3, albeit in a lopsided loss to the Marcus Mariota-led Commanders. Las Vegas clearly is not up to snuff with the expectations Tom Brady and Pete Carroll set before the season, but Smith will keep this offense punchy, with a live-wire arm and poise under pressure. He will need to mitigate the overly ambitious lobs into traffic as the season progresses, but if he can put together a few more performances like the one he did on Sunday, the wins will come around eventually, if only occasionally.

11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

So... what can we say? Daniel Jones might win MVP if the season ended today. Does this feel sustainable? Not really. But does it feel like a total fluke? Also no, because the Colts have now surgically picked apart two rock-solid defenses in Denver and Tennessee. Jones has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 816 yards, three touchdowns and, most importantly, zero turnovers to date. He's extending plays with his legs, finding his talented receivers in open space, and seemingly making the right decision on almost every pass. It's just a complete 180 from what Giants fans suffered through in New York. But then again, maybe all Jones needed was a real roster around him and a coach who earnestly believed in his potential.

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas will continue to lose games if the defense can't generate stops, but the offense was especially worrisome in Sunday's loss to Chicago. It was Dak Prescott's worst performance so far this season and it prevented any chance of keeping the Bears within reach. Still, Prescott has earned his stripes and he shan't face a severe penalty based on a single wobbly performance. He has all the necessary weapons at his disposal and the Cowboys will be back to putting big numbers on the board soon enough. If there's hope left in Dallas, it starts with Prescott.

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Detroit has put its Week 1 stinker against Green Bay way in the rearview mirror, dropping 52 points on the Bears in Week 2 and 38 points on the Ravens in Week 3. So much for the "Jared Goff can't survive without Ben Johnson" narrative that folks were so eager to run with. The Lions are, in fact, still a juggernaut, with Goff up to 761 passing yards and seven touchdowns on the season. His processing speed and ball placement is elite and he's making the most of the uber-talented roster around him. We shall no longer fade Detroit.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs continue to escape with close victories, now 3-0 to begin the season. There isn't a clear threat in the division, so we can pencil in Baker Mayfield for another postseason run in a few months. Tampa is still figuring out life without Liam Coen, but the offense was crisp and explosive when it needed to be on Sunday, outlasting an inspired effort from the Jets. Mayfield has elevated his profile and emerged as one of the most dependable week-to-week performers in the NFL, an ongoing credit to his work ethic and improved maturity.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

After two emphatic victories to open the season, Green Bay laid an egg against the Browns on Sunday, dropping a tight game, 13-10, despite the stellar efforts of its defense. Jordan Love got to know Myles Garrett a bit more intimately than he probably wanted to and spent the majority of the game either dodging tackles or getting tackled. It was a real return to earth for the Packers offense, but a single off week against a uniquely disruptive defense won't tank Love's spot in these rankings. The Packers are still a prime frontrunner in the NFC and it shouldn't take long for Green Bay to right the ship.

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams made probably the best effort yet to topple the reigning champs in Philadelphia, running out to a huge halftime lead, only to slowly choke it away down the stretch. Matthew Stafford didn't do anything spectacular, but Los Angeles has put given the Eagles a solid run for their money twice in a row, going back to last postseason. Stafford is aging and the Rams' window is finite, but this is very clearly one of the best teams in the NFC still, with Stafford continuing to outfox even the best defenses on a weekly basis.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are made of the right stuff, it would seem. Justin Herbert is right on track for another special regular season, leading the NFL in passing yards (860) with six touchdowns, one interception and a 66.7 percent completion rate. Herbert's arm talent has long been apparent, but the Chargers are giving him a lot more freedom to test defenses downfield this year. That is a positive change and it should keep Los Angeles right in the mix to not only dethrone Kansas City in the AFC West, but to potentially compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's offense finally woke up from its stupor in the second half of Sunday's comeback victory over Los Angeles, with Jalen Hurts tapping into his strong connection to A.J. Brown. Much has been made of Philly's turgid offense to begin the season, and many of the criticisms are valid, but this is just how the Eagles operate. They are going to win on defense, control the tempo of the game with the run, and let Hurts dial it up when absolutely necessary. But make no mistake: when it's necessary, Hurts can dime up his wide receivers with the best of 'em. He has earned all benefit of the doubt at this point. There isn't a more poised, even-keeled quarterback in the NFL. He is unflappable.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs didn't exactly demolish the Giants on Sunday. In fact, New York's loss was more a series of self-inflicted wounds than anything Kansas City did, especially when it comes to the Chiefs offense. But a win is a win, and the Chiefs desperately needed a softball to get on the right track. It's fair to be more than a little concerned about Kansas City's offense as a unit, but it's not really a Patrick Mahomes problem — it's the offensive line and particularly the wide receivers who continue to drop the ball, literally and figuratively. Mahomes is one of the all-time greats and will be treated accordingly until the bottom falls out on this iteration of the team.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The Bills are 3-0 and Josh Allen is right back in the MVP conversation after a 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Miami actually kept the game close, but Allen came through in the clutch and never wavered under pressure. His ability to operate this efficiently without sacrificing his singular big-play tendencies feels like it should be impossible. He's a freak of nature, an aberationally dominant quarterback, and pretty much a top-two lock in these rankings through the end of the campaign, assuming good health.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore fell to 1-2 with an uneven performance on Monday night. Those losses are to Buffalo and Detroit, however, two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, so we shouldn't hit the panic button just yet. The Ravens will be just fine. Their struggles against the top tier of competition are a little worrisome, especially for those of us who picked them to finally represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season, but the offense has scored 30-plus points every week (and 40-plus points twice). Even in a brutal loss, Jackson completed 21-of-27 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns while picking up another 35 yards with his legs. If not for the unexpectedly leaky defense and another untimely fumble from Derrick Henry, we'd be feeling much better about things. He is still the best quarterback in the NFL, with Allen as his only true competition.