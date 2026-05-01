Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs after the NFL Draft: Josh Allen sits the throne

Josh Allen holds the top spot over Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and Deshaun Watson are on the hot seat as Tyler Shough and Cam Ward aim to break out.

The 2026 NFL Draft is behind us, with Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck and several rookie quarterbacks now hoping to carve out successful careers at the next level. Some will get a chance to win their starting job in camp. Others will be waiting patiently behind more established vets.

Now is a great time to revisit our quarterback rankings and look ahead to the 2026-27 season. Who holds the crown? And which starting QBs are in make-or-break years?

Post-NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings

Name Team 1. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 4. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 5. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 6. Drake Maye New England Patriots 7. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 8. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 9. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 10. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 11. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 12. Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks 13. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 14. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 16. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 17. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 18. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 19. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 20. Jaxson Dart New York Giants 21. CJ Stroud Houston Texans 22. Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 23. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 24. Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings 25. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 26. Malik Willis Miami Dolphins 27. Geno Smith New York Jets 28. Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders 29. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 30. Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 31. Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers 32. Carson Beck Arizona Cardinals

Why Josh Allen claims the No. 1 spot

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Last season was far from Josh Allen's greatest individual campaign, but once the playoffs rolled around, Allen's superstar qualities were on full display. Buffalo fell short of the AFC Championship Game (again), but there isn't a single quarterback who can so tangibly drag their team to victory — or at least keep them competitive — in the face of crippling deficiencies.

Allen has legitimate beef with the Bills front office. Their ability to surround him with a semi-competent wide receiver core is unforgivable. There's no reason a team with the most gifted quarterback of a generation should let Stefon Diggs walk and take zero steps to materially replace him.

We shall see if the DJ Moore trade this offseason is the solution to what ails Buffalo. He's the sort of twitchy, explosive vertical threat Allen can find success with. In terms of pure arm talent, Allen is up there with Mahomes in a tier of their own. His ability to deliver passes with touch and velocity to all areas of the field, often while off-balance and on the move, is special.

He is also a beast physically. He's an unbelievably powerful runner, willing and able to lay his body on the line for the sake of offensive progress in a way that's both dangerous and admirable. The toll his body took in the playoffs — and the way he was able to fight through clear physical limitations — is why Allen is on top of the quarterback mountain. He can take punishment or serve it. He's one-of-one at the position, so here's to hoping Buffalo can finally muster the support Allen so clearly deserves.

Will the real Lamar Jackson please stand up?

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP — and there's a strong argument to be made that he should be a three-time MVP. Last season was a nightmare in Baltimore, with Jackson missing four games to injury and the Ravens missing the playoffs entirely with a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh, which basically sealed John Harbaugh's fate.

We know Jackson is capable of stupefying feats on the football field, but his postseason struggles are well-documented. The end of 2025 wasn't exactly inspiring either, as Jackson completed only 11 passes in their season-ending loss to the rival Steelers. He has all the tools, from incredible speed and dexterity in tight spaces to the live-wire arm talent to deliver heroic throws while dancing full-sprint through traffic.

Why does Jackson struggle so much under pressure? It's never as simple as "he's not built for the moment," even if that's how talk shows want us to think. We've seen Jackson come up clutch before, but his inability to execute with Baltimore's back against the wall has made it harder and harder to believe Jackson will ever break through and win a Super Bowl. Last season in particular was the first time when it really felt like Jackson might be reaching the end of something — the end of arguably the most brilliant quarterback prime in recent memory.

There's a strong argument, still, that Jackson has earned the No. 1 spot on these rankings. The sort of built-in trust inherent to a two-time MVP. There's also a case he should fall below Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye, who dominated the most recent MVP race. Mileage varies on Jackson and the level of faith this Baltimore squad, which is certainly talented enough to contend for the AFC crown, actually deserves.

Ravens fans will hope Jackson is healthy and primed to finally put our lingering doubts to rest.

Who's on the rise?

Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Caleb Williams

Chicago won four straight games on two separate occasions last season. It was still a mixed bag overall for Caleb Williams, but after a turbulent rookie campaign, he formed a beautiful partnership with Ben Johnson. The Cardiac Bears were a real thing. Their poise under pressure and ability to erase deficits in the fourth quarter defied all conventional wisdom for a so-called contender. But their valiant comeback win over Green Bay in the playoffs (and near-comeback against L.A. in the second round) featured Williams making some of the nuttiest throws in recent memory. He's a superstar talent still scratching the surface of what's to come. The Bears are a team to watch.

Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough took over midseason and started nine games for the Saints, who posted a 5-4 record in that span. New Orleans now has No. 8 overall pick Jordan Tyson lining up opposite Chris Olave in the receiver room. Travis Etienne is an upgrade at running back. These new weapons could put the Saints on the map in a winnable NFC South. Shough was arguably the best rookie quarterback last season on a per-game basis. His mobility in the pocket and his fearlessness testing defenses over the middle are a real asset. Folks were understandably skeptical when the Saints selected him in the second round, but man, Shough feels like the real deal.

Cam Ward

Speaking of second-year quarterbacks, Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. And while he largely struggled to efficiently captain a threadbare offense as a rookie, the Titans made significant upgrades in the offseason, not least of all at offensive coordinator with Brian Daboll, who once shepherded Josh Allen's development in Buffalo. Ward is a stellar athlete capable of delivering every pass in the book. If his supporting cast catches up, watch out for a Ward — and Titans — breakout.

Malik Willis

There isn't a more boom-or-bust quarterback in the NFL this season than Malik Willis. He performed well in limited spot starts behind Jordan Love in Green Bay, putting his rocket arm and unvarnished confidence on full display. The Dolphins didn't do much to flesh out Willis' supporting cast in free agency or the draft, but a three-year, $67 million investment proves how much faith Jeff Hafley, the former Packers defensive coordinator, has in Willis as a franchise cornerstone.

Which quarterbacks are on the hot seat?

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts

A little over a year removed from their dominant Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, the vibes in Philly have shifted — particularly when it comes to their quarterback. We know Jalen Hurts is capable of incredible clutch performances, but his complete unwillingness to throw over the middle of the field left a glaring hole in the Eagles offense last season. Sean Mannion, Makai Lemon and a revamped wide receiver room should help, but only if Hurts is willing to buy in and embrace change. He will be under the microscope next season.

Baker Mayfield

Tampa appeared to be cruising toward another NFC South crown in 2025, with Baker Mayfield in the MVP conversation over the first half of the season. Then the Bucs hit a wall, losing four of their last five to finish below .500 and miss the playoffs entirely. Mayfield's mechanics broke down and the accuracy issues that once plagued him came back to the forefront. Mayfield's talent and competitive fire are undeniable, but the Bucs need more from him as the division race finally heats up. This is a prove-it season for Mayfield.

Deshaun Watson

All signs point to Deshaun Watson reclaiming the QB1 mantle in Cleveland, but it feels like a disaster waiting to happen. Watson was a complete shell of himself last time he took the field, and that was before two Achilles injuries and an extended layoff. The Browns are paying him too much to completely abandon ship, and Shedeur Sanders probably isn't good enough to win the job in camp. If Watson can't achieve a borderline miraculous turnaround, however, the Browns will be stuck in purgatory again.

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