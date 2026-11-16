Ranking the 30 best rookie seasons in NFL history

Playing in the NFL is hard enough as it is. Playing in the NFL and exceeding expectations as a rookie is just not appreciated like it used to. Guys selected in the early first round of the draft have ridiculous standards placed on their shoulders and when they come up short (even if they played well), they're placed on potential bust watch.

Yet, we have to hand out flowers to the select few that impressed immediately after college. This list is meant to honor those that broke rookie records and found themselves placed among seasoned veterans when considered for league-wide awards. Guys like Puka Nacua, Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III and Peyton Manning were dominant (despite a high number of turnovers) but these were the elite that produced truly special first campaigns.

30. DT Ndamukong Suh, 2010

66 combined tackles, 49 solo, 10 sacks, 1 FR TD, 1 INT

The second overall pick by the Detroit Lions was viewed as potentially the most dominant defensive prospect in recent memory. Suh proved that assessment correct by recording his first (and only) career interception in Week 5 and his first NFL touchdown in Week 8. He incredibly led all Lions, all rookies and all defensive tackles with 10 sacks and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as an All-Pro. The only blemish in his first campaign was a missed extra point attempt in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

29. QB Ben Roethlisberger, 2004

2,621 passing yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs

The Pittsburgh Steelers went an insane 13-0 with Roethlisberger as a starter. Since 1970, no rookie passer has won more starts than him. Roethlisberger is also one of just nine rookie signal-callers to amass 2,500 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and 10 wins. Had it not been for the New England Patriots going back-to-back as Super Bowl champions, Roethlisberger probably would've gotten Pittsburgh to the big game in his first season.

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28. RB Adrian Peterson, 2007

1,609 scrimmage yards, 5.6 YPC, 13 total TDs

His stats may not scream generational but Peterson's presence on the field was truly electric coming out of college. The seventh overall pick confidently called his shot to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year, even recovering from a collarbone injury. Peterson set an NFL rookie record with 296 rushing yards on 30 carries in a single game. It was also his second such 200-yard contest which no other rookie in league history had ever accomplished. Had it not been for injury costing him two games, Peterson probably would've been even higher among the top debutant rushers ever.

27. WR Ja'Marr Chase, 2021

1,455 yards, 81 catches, 13 TDs

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, was the youngest player in NFL history to score four touchdowns in his first three career games. He also set the league record for most receiving yards in his first seven games (754) as well as the mark for most receiving yards by a rookie in a single game (266). His 1,455 receiving yards that year were good for 4th among all receivers and second all-time by a rookie to that date (behind only Bill Groman's 1,473 in 1960). On top of that historic regular season performance, Chase helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC title and Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

26. LB Luke Kuechly, 2012

164 comb tackles, 103 solo, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 12 TfL

Kuechly only made the move to middle linebacker for the Carolina Panthers after a veteran was injured part-way into the season. He recorded a league-high 59 tackles over his final five games of the regular season, also leading the lague with 164 total tackles. Though, his coaches reviewed tape and credited him with 205 tackles which beat James Anderson's franchise record (174) set in 2011. Keuchly earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was the first debutant since Patrick Willis in 2007 to lead the league in tackles.

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25. RB Marshall Faulk, 1994

1,804 scrimmage yards, 4.1 YPC, 12 Total TDs

Some folks forget Faulk was drafted second overall by the Indianapolis Colts. His rookie year may be the only reason he was traded to St. Louis two seasons later and became an integral part of "The Greatest Show on Turf." Faulk rushed for 1,282 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. The Colts were a mediocre 8-8 that season but he became the first rookie to ever receive Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and earn Pro Bowl MVP -- the first debutant to be named the all-star game's best player in league history.

24. QB Dak Prescott, 2016

3,667 passing yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

As a fourth-round pick, Prescott made every team that passed on him regret it. He played nearly mistake-free football for the Dallas Cowboys after taking over for an injured Tony Romo and equaled Roethlisberger's mark of 13 wins as a rookie starter. He's the only rookie since 1970 to post 2,000 passing yards while throwing fewer than five interceptions. Prescott also rushed for an additional six scores which is still his career best. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors over his teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott.

23. KR-WR Tim Brown, 1988

775 scrimmage yards, 1,542 return yards, 7 total TDs

The sixth-overall pick for the Los Angeles Raiders led the league in kickoff returns (41), return yards (1,098), and yards per return average (26.8). Brown was also one of the team's top receivers, setting the NFL rookie record for combined net yardage in the process (2,320 yards). He earned a Pro Bowl nod as a returner and was named first-team All-Pro for his efforts.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley | USA TODAY Sports

22. RB Saquon Barkley, 2018

2,028 scrimmage yards, 5.0 YPC, 15 total TDs

Shockingly, Barkley became the first rookie in New York Giants history to rush for 1,000 yards. He didn't just break Tuffy Leemans' record (830 yards) that had stood since 1936, he smashed it. Barkley ran for 1,307 yards and added another 721 from catching passes (another franchise rookie record). He was such a generational talent drafted second overall. HIs 2,028 scrimmage yards are third all-time for a rookie league-wide behind only Edgerrin James and Eric Dickerson -- the only three debutant rushers to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark ever.

21. DT "Mean" Joe Greene, 1969

14 GS, 9.5 sacks

Tackles weren't officially being tracked when Greene was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers fourth overall but if they were, he'd have a lot of them. Greene wasn't a very popular pick with fans hoping for an offensive prospect, especially with the team anchored to the bottom of the league at the time. Greene put all doubts away with a monster debut campaign despite Pittsburgh's 1-13 record, racking up 9.5 sacks and earning Defensive Player of the Year plus Pro Bowl honors.

20. CB Charles Woodson, 1998

64 combined tackles, 61 solo, 5 INTs, 1 TD, 2 FF

Woodson was the fourth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, becoming the first rookie in franchise history since 1971 to start all 16 games. His five interceptions were good to place him third league-wide, earning him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod. Woodson additionally recorded a pick-six and forced a pair of fumbles in his NFL debut campaign, just a year removed from winning the Heisman Trophy.

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19. LB Terrell Suggs, 2003

27 combined tackles, 19 solo, 12 sacks, 6 FF, 1 INT

The 10th overall pick out of Arizona State -- one the youngest defensive players ever drafted at 20 years old -- Suggs was an immediate impact player for the Baltimore Ravens. He tied an NFL record by having a sack in each of his first four career games and broke the franchise record for most sacks by a rookie (12). Suggs recovered four of his six forced fumbles (led the league) and tacked on an interception to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

18. RB Jerome Bettis, 1993

1,673 scrimmage yards, 4.9 YPC, 7 TDs

"The Bus" is another star known for his time with a different franchise but Bettis' rookie year for the Los Angeles Rams is underappreciated. His 1,429 rushing yards were second only to Emmitt Smith who was already a seasoned veteran. Bettis did lead the league, though, in rushing first downs (79) and rushes of 10-yards or longer (38). Oh, and he didn't become the team's full-time starting back until the sixth game of the season. Bettis was the consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year and the only debutant to be named a first-team All-Pro.

17. QB C.J. Stroud, 2023

4,108 passing yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs

Stroud became one of just five rookie QBs since 1970 to post 4,000 or more passing yards, including a record 470 yards in just his eighth career start. He went half a dozen games with 300 or more passing yards which are the second-most by a rookie QB in league history. Stroud led the league in passing yards per game with 273.9 and led the Houston Texans to a playoff berth with 10 wins after the team had gone the last three campaigns with a combined 11 victories. He was the clear Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

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16. DE Jevon Kearse, 1999

57 comb tackles, 48 solo, 14.5 sacks, 6 FF

Kearse, the first-ever draft pick by the Tennessee Titans after moving from Houston, broke an NFL rookie record with his AFC-leading 14.5 sacks. He also led the league in forced fumbles (eight), earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Kearse was credited with a safety in the AFC wild card game later dubbed "The Music City Miracle" and started for the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. He finished second to Warren Sapp in the Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year voting and was the first rookie since Al "Bubba" Baker in 1978 to be named a Pro Bowl starter.

15. RB Barry Sanders, 1989

1,752 scrimmage yards, 5.3 YPC, 14 TDs

Sanders' professional career began under unique circumstances. He was able to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft after his college program was handed a four-year probation sentence for recruiting violations. After being taken third overall, Sanders started 13 of 16 games and quickly became known as one of the hardest players to tackle in the league. His 1,470 rushing yards were not only the most by a rookie in Detroit Lions history but the most by any rusher the franchise had seen to date (both records previously held by Billy Sims). He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie, first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

14. QB Cam Newton, 2011

4,051 passing yards, 35 total TDs, 17 INTs

Newton followed up arguably the best NCAA season by a QB with one of the best by a first-year player in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers' No. 1 overall pick became the first to pass at least 400 yards in his debut and then casually followed that up with 432 yards in Week 2. Newton logged the first 4,000-yard campaign by a rookie and his 14 rushing scores were the best by debutant (in 16 regular season games) until Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts bested him with 15 after the regular season expanded to 17 games.

Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. RB Edgerrin James, 1999

2,139 scrimmage yards, 4.2 YPC, 17 total TDs

James was picked fourth overall and before the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams. The Colts made the right decision as James led the entire league as a rookie in rushing yards (1,553) and attempts (369), also posting what would be his career-high mark in touchdowns (13). James came up just 73 yards short of Eric Dickerson's rookie scrimmage yards record and his 1,553 rushing yards are still the sixth most in league history by a first-year player.

12. QB Justin Herbert, 2020

4,336 passing yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs

Herbert set the rookie passing touchdown record, needing only 15 games to find the endzone 31 times. He came just 38 yards short of Andrew Luck's rookie passing yards mark and he was extremely efficient with his attempts, completing 66.6 percent of his passes and producing a 1.7 interception rate. The Los Angeles Chargers, however, didn't back up his incredible performances, finishing with a 7-9 record and losing seven of Herbert's first eight starts by a mere one possession.

11. RB George Rogers, 1981

1,800 scrimmage yards, 4.4 YPC, 13 TDs

Rogers was selected first overall by the New Orleans Saints -- just before the New York Giants took Lawrene Taylor -- and he made them look wise for doing so. Rogers led the league in rushing yards as a rookie with 1,674 and that number still stands as the franchise record for New Orleans as well as sitting second all-time league-wide. His 1,800 scrimmage yards are 10th all-time by a rookie. All that earned him a Pro Bowl nod and Rookie of the Year honors.

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10. RB Ottis Anderson, 1979

1,913 scrimmage yards, 4.8 YPC, 11 Total TDs

Anderson is most known for his Super Bowl-winning efforts with the New York Giants but his debut campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals was still the best of his entire career. His very first performance came up just one yard short of the single-game rookie rushing record that was set in 1955. Anderson's 1,605 rushing yards -- still fourth-most all-time by a rookie -- earned the first of back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 1979 and was the lone bright spot for the team that finished 5-11 that year.

9. QB Dan Marino, 1983

2,210 passing yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs

Just because he never won a Super Bowl, doesn't mean Marino's career doesn't deserve its flowers. His NFL debut in particular is underrated and just astounding. Marino threw for 20 touchdowns in just nine games and earned a Pro Bowl nod as he led the Miami Dolphins to a 7-2 record in that span. The team finished as the No. 2 seed in the AFC that year. Oh, and Marino finished third in league MVP voting as a rookie. No big deal.

8. KR-PR Devin Hester, 2006

928 return yards, 6 return TDs

Before he did double duty as a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, Hester was a returner during his rookie season. The 57th overall pick defied criticism of his early selection by simply setting the rookie record for return touchdowns (six). Hester returned three punts, two kickoffs and a missed field goal back to the endzone, quickly dispelling any doubts about his talents. He helped get the Bears to Super Bowl XLI, the team's first appearance since 1985, and started the big game with a bang -- returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

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7. QB Jayden Daniels, 2024

3,568 passing yards, 31 total TDs, 9 INTs

The Washington Commanders are still looking for Daniels to repeat his insane rookie campaign after he broke Robert Griffin III's league-record 891 rushing yards and became the fourth debutant to be responsible for more than 30 touchdowns. Daniels also completed a mind-boggling 69 percent of his passes as a rookie. He started all 17 games for Washington, winning 12 and leading the team to its first NFC title game since 1992. This is arguably the best debut campaign for a passer in league history.

6. RB Gale Sayers, 1965

2,272 all-purpose yards, 5.2 YPC, 23 Total TDs

Sayers wasn't just a rusher for the Chicago Bears. He was the definition of a utility man. Sayers rushed for only 867 yards but he also caught 29 balls for 507 yards and racked up 898 yards returning punts and kicks. He was a scoring machine in all facets of the game, finding the endzone 14 times on the ground, six times receiving, two times returning and he even threw a touchdown pass. Of course Sayers went on to have a Hall of Famer career after having this kind of debut.

5. DE Al "Bubba" Baker, 1978

16 GS, 4 FF, 23 sacks*

No, that's not a typo. Baker is credited with a whopping 23 sacks for the Detroit Lions as a rookie but the stat wasn't officially tracked by the NFL at the time. If it was, he would hold not only the rookie record but the all-time single-season mark too (now tied with Myles Garrett). Baker recovered one of his four forced fumbles and was voted to multiple honors including Defensive Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl nod.

Detroit Lions defensive back Dick Night Train Lane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. CB Dick "Night Train" Lane, 1952

12 GP, 14 INTs, 298 return yards, 2 TDs

Lane earned a spot on the Los Angeles Rams' roster after simply asking for a tryout. He didn't let them down, breaking the NFL record for interceptions in a single season with 14. That mark still stands today and he needed just 12 games to do it in. Lane's two pick-sixes and 298 return yards both led the league in 1952 but he wouldn't earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors ... because the award didn't exist until 1967. His first year in the league is still widely regarded as one of the best single campaigns all time.

3. WR Randy Moss, 1998

1,313 yards, 69 catches, 17 TDs

Moss took the NFL by storm after being selected 21st overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He was one of the most efficient pass catchers in the game, needing just 69 grabs to record the second-most receiving yards by a rookie all-time to that point. He was also finding the endzone at least once per game. Moss's 17 scores are still the most by a rookie in NFL history. His impressive campaign earned him third place in league MVP voting -- third as a rookie! -- as well as a Pro Bowl nod, first-team All-Pro honors and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2. LB Lawrence Taylor, 1981

9.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF

Taylor, selected second overall by the New York Giants (right after Saints RB George Rogers), put together one of the best defensive seasons by a debutant in league history. He recorded 9.5 sacks -- before they were officially tracked -- picked off a pass and forced four fumbles (recovering one). His presence helped the once dismal Giants reduce the number of points they surrendered from the previous year (425) by 40 percent to 257 points. Taylor earned both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, still the only player in league history to accomplish that feat.

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. RB Eric Dickerson, 1983

2,212 scrimmage yards, 4.6 YPC, 20 Total TDs

Dickerson still holds the all-time rookie records for rushing yards (1,808) and scrimmage yards (2,212). He took the league by storm for the Los Angeles Rams, logging the most carries by a rookie in NFL history (390). Dickerson was named an All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. To think he almost spurned the NFL for the USFL coming out of college. Thankfully, what could have been was not.