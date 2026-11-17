There's two months left in the 2026 NFL season and the following teams will more than likely be unhappy with where they stand by the end of it. The playoff picture is taking shape but given the nature of scheduling and just pure chaos, some franchises are unusually seated in postseason berths.

The last two weeks have revealed, somewhat, the true nature of these would-be contenders. Let's dive into each and determine why they're destined to either miss the playoffs or crash out in the first round.

5. Dallas Cowboys (4-6)

Current seed: 10th in NFC

10th in NFC Playoff probability: 27%

Defense is still optional in "Big D." The Cowboys gave up 584 yards of total offense to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a franchise record at home. QB Dak Prescott's offensive weapons had massive days but it was a singular explosion that, had it been more consistent across the season to date, would have won a number of other games Dallas lost earlier this year. Wideout George Pickens put up 145 yards and three touchdowns, or roughly a quarter of his offensive production all year.

The only reason Dallas is still in the playoff race is because the NFC East has returned to its "NFC Least" state and nobody seems to want to take control. If the Cowboys somehow sneak back into the playoffs for the first time since 2023, they would likely get bounced in another wild card home game. Their defense ranks at the bottom of the league yet again and Sunday was all the proof needed to show that no matter how hot the Cowboys offense is, it won't score enough points to out run the opponent.

New England Patriots' Lan Larison | REUTERS

4. New England Patriots (5-5)

Current seed: 8th in AFC

8th in AFC Playoff probability: 41%

Drake Maye's suspected ankle fracture will keep him out for the rest of the year. Last year's MVP and Super Bowl runner up was already struggling for a good portion of the season before seeming to finally hit his groove in recent weeks. That boosted New England back into the playoff race but you can ignore NFL.com's playoff probability set at 41% for the team. There's just too many injury and depth hurdles to clear this late in the year.

Maye's backup is Tommy DeVito, known for his improbable three-game winning streak for the New York Giants back in 2023, and he came in for Maye mid-game but couldn't spark a comeback against the Detroit Lions in Munich. With running back Rhamondre Stevenson played through a knee tendon issue but that could come back to haunt the team if it gets worse. New England's defense also ranks towards the bottom of the league, giving up an average of 345.1 yards per game. So with little run support expected from the offense, the Patriots are probably in for a late-season slide.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Current seed: 7th in AFC

7th in AFC Playoff probability: 45%

It doesn't matter if quarterback Deshaun Watson keeps coming up clutch in the fourth quarter. The Browns shouldn't be making the playoffs. Their AFC North rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals look like the clear favorites to win the division and the Pittsburgh Steelers are just as formidable. However, Cleveland's remaining schedule is the clearest runway to a wild card spot the franchise has seen in decades.

Four of the Browns' next seven opponents all currently own records below .500 and another resides in the infamous NFC East (New York Giants). If Cleveland manages to win enough of those games, they'll probably hold on to the seventh seed. That would force them to play the No. 2 seed on the road which is currently the Kansas City Chiefs. Sorry, Cleveland fans. What looks like an unusually magical season will probably come to an early end at one point or another.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Carolina Panthers (4-5)

Current seed: 4th in NFC

4th in NFC Playoff probability: 51%

Whoever emerges in the NFC South -- and at this point it's probably going to be Carolina -- is going to get blasted in the wild card round. Four the Panthers' remaining eight opponents own a record above .500 but the reason it'll likely go back-to-back as division champion is because three of those sub-.500 opponents are in the NFC South. Carolina is 2-1 against division rivals so far and can gain some breathing room in two weeks when it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers offense is surprisingly effective. They're averaging 353.6 yards per game and 24.3 points. The defense, however, has hemmhoraged 26.2 points per game and owns a mere plus-one turnover margin. That's just enough to maintain a lead in the worst division in football but it's nowwhere near enough to mount any kind of serious playoff run when January rolls around.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. New York Giants (5-3-1)

Current seed: 3rd in NFC

3rd in NFC Playoff probability: 50%

Thursday night's sub-two minute warning collapse to the Washington Commanders was the beginning of the end for New York. That was one of the last remaining winnable games on the Giants' schedule as the second half of the season goes full tilt. Five of their next eight games are against teams either in a playoff spot or right on the bubble. That's five probable losses to tank the team right to the verge of elimination.

While the Giants -- who are hoping third QB of the year J.J. McCarthy doesn't revert to Minnesota Vikings draft bust form -- deal with a guantlet schedule, the rest of their NFC East rivals are facing the cupcake opponents New York took advantage of early on. Washington owns the tiebreaker over New York now so the only way the Giants avoid a messy ending in the division is by beating the Dallas Cowboys (who just put up 40 points against the 49ers) and the Philadelphia Eagles again in back-to-back weeks to close out the regular season. That's a lot easier said than done.