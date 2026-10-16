Seahawks vs. Broncos live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in Week 6

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are back in primetime, this time on Thursday Night Football with a trip to Mile High Stadium to face the Denver Broncos. Neither team has gotten off to quite the start they imagined this season with identical 3-2 records entering Week 6. However, it's a matchup where it feels like there are far more answers for the Broncos to answer. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba has helped buoy the Seahawks offense to complement their all-world defense, the Broncos have not only taken a step back defensively, but have seen regression from Bo Nix while also dealing with a litany of injuries.

All told, there's a world where a Seahawks vs. Broncos matchup ultimately means we're in for an old-school defensive battle. At the same time, maybe this is the game where Sam Darnold and Nix end up in a shootout. Especially on a short week with the Thursday night games, you never know. But you can follow along with all of the Seahawks vs. Broncos player stats and game stats, as well as live play-by-play tracking, down below throughout the night to kick off Week 6.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Seahawks vs. Broncos player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary