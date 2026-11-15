Seahawks vs. Raiders live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 10

Fernando Mendoza's runway has been cleared and the No. 1 overall pick is set to make his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 10. That's anything but a soft landing spot as a starter for the rookie quarterback, taking on a defense that led Seattle to a Super Bowl last year. However, the hope is that his time spent learning behind Kirk Cousins will allow him to hit the ground running, feeding Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Michael Mayer (and maybe Tre Tucker?) in the passing game and stunning the Seahawks. As Seattle starts Drew Lock at QB again, though, he'll take on a Raiders defense that's been porous, which could mean big days for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet and the like in this matchup.

Seattle's defense could limit the scoring in this game, but all eyes will be on Mendoza and the Raiders to see how they fare in their first step into the future. It's must-see action and a must-see performance, and fans can keep up with all of the action with live Seahawks vs. Raiders player and game stats here with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Seahawks vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary