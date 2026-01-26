Fansided

Shedeur Sanders joins a short list of rookie QBs with Pro Bowl nods

Sanders' Pro Bowl nod might say less about his NFL future and more about the state of the Pro Bowl in 2026.
ByChris Landers|
Just when it seemed like Shedeur Sanders' rookie season with the Cleveland Browns couldn't get any more polarizing — a story of perseverance in the face of outright sabotage or a flawed fifth-round prospect struggling to keep his head above water, depending on your perspective — the NFL decided to name him to the Pro Bowl as an alternate on Monday afternoon. (Sanders replaces Drake Maye, who was chosen at QB for the AFC alongside Josh Allen and Justin Herbert but won't be able to take part after the New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX.)

No matter how you felt about Sanders prior to this news, odds are it's only confirmed your priors. But while this may just be my naivete talking, I maintain that we're capable of actual, coherent discourse in the year 2026 — using actual data in support of our arguments rather than running on vibes. And unfortunately for Shedeur stans everywhere, the data is pretty clear: Sanders sticks out like a sore thumb among rookie QBs to make the Pro Bowl in NFL history, and this appears to be no guarantee of future success.

Full list of rookie QBs to make the Pro Bowl: Shedeur Sanders enters some exclusive company

Sanders is now the 16th quarterback to make a Pro Bowl roster in his rookie year (including rookie who were selected to the AFL All-Star Game, which served as a de facto second Pro Bowl before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970). It's become an increasingly common occurrence in recent years: It happened just three times in the 20th century, but has now happened five times already in just the 2020s.

Which makes sense, given how pass-happy the NFL has become and how frequently big stars now decide to pass on the free trip to Hawaii. But there are still some big names on the list, and inclusion would seem to point to at least some degree of future success.

Player

Team

Year

Status

Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns

2026

Alternate

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

2025

Reserve (chose not to play)

Drake Maye

New England Patriots

2025

Alternate

CJ Stroud

Houston Texans

2024

Alternate

Mac Jones

New England Patriots

2022

Alternate

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

2017

Reserve

Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016

Alternate

Robert Griffin III

Washington

2013

Reserve (did not play due to injury)

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis Colts

2013

Alternate

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks

2013

Alternate

Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals

2012

Alternate

Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers

2012

Alternate

Vince Young

Tennessee Titans

2007

Alternate

Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins

1984

Reserve

Bob Griese

Miami Dolphins

1967

AFL All-Star

Joe Namath

New York Jets

1965

AFL All-Star

In the 21st century, only three of 13 rookie QB selections actually made the first cut: RGIII, Dak Prescott and Jayden Daniels. The rest were all chosen after either a starter or a reserve opted not to participate, whether due to injury or just because they didn't want to.

Still, this is a pretty impressive list. There are stars and future Hall of Famers all over, from Daniels and Maye to Prescott, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton. Heck, even guys like Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston have had long, perfectly respectable NFL careers in which they've thrown a lot of touchdowns and banked a lot of money. Really, the only two names that you could label outright busts are Vince Young and Mac Jones — and even Jones appears to have carved out a niche for himself as arguably the best backup QB in the league.

All of which would seem to be good news for Sanders ... if his performance as a rookie bore any resemblance to the names he now joins in Pro Bowl history. But that's simply not the case, a disparity that further drives home just how far his fans have gotten from reality.

What does Pro Bowl berth tell us about Shedeur Sanders' future? Not much

Sanders appeared in eight games for the Browns in 2025, starting seven of them. His numbers are below.

  • Completions: 120
  • Attempts: 212
  • Completion percentage: 56.6%
  • Passing yards: 1,400
  • Yards per attempt: 6.6
  • Touchdowns: 7
  • Interceptions: 10
  • QBR: 18.9

That hardly inspires confidence, to say the least. It's also an extreme outlier compared with the rookie Pro Bowlers who came before Sanders. His touchdown rate is the lowest on the list, while his interception rate is higher than anyone save for Griese (who was playing in a far different passing environment). His completion percentage is worse than everyone else in the 21st century save for Luck — who was asked to do infinitely more down the field for the Colts that season — and Young, who turned out not to be a viable NFL passer. Oh, and his yards per attempt are worse than all the 21st-century selections save for Young, too.

It's probably not a great sign that Sanders' statistical profile most closely resembles the one member of this list who didn't go on to a long pro career. You can make all the excuses and caveats you want, of course: His offensive line situation was rough, and his receivers were essentially Jerry Jeudy and a bunch of question marks. There's some truth to all of that, and it certainly affected how Sanders looked as a rookie.

But plenty of first-year quarterbacks get dropped into less-than-ideal situations, especially ones who were drafted much earlier than Sanders was. And yet, the ones who ultimately made it were able to at least show some flashes of future production. Sanders had a coach in Kevin Stefanski with a track record of doing more with less offensively, plus an elite defense backing him up. And yet, despite Stefanski scheming up plenty of free yardage for him in the screen game week after week, Sanders struggled when anything at all downfield was put on his plate.

You can hang your hat on this inclusion all you want, but it seems much more likely we look back on this in a few years as among the final death rattles of the Pro Bowl as we know it than a harbinger of Sanders' future success.

