Steelers drew line in the sand with Aaron Rodgers that puts Pittsburgh first

The Steelers are protecting Aaron Rodgers from himself. Rodgers, the 42-year-old quarterback, has yet to decide whether he will play this coming season. However, all signs point to a Rodgers reunion with his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who now holds the same position in Pittsburgh. The Steelers don't have time to wait around for Rodgers, and they're not about to let the future Hall of Famer push them around this offseason.

Rodgers, whose career arc suddenly looks much like his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, could use a little shove to make a decision. By most accounts, Rodgers want to play next season. His best opportunity could be with the Steelers, but he'll always hold out hope that another quarterback-needy team – perhaps good friend Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings – call him up instead. Omar Khan doesn't have time to wait around for that.

What are Aaron Rodgers options in NFL free agency?

There are plenty of NFL teams that need a quarterback this offseason, but there are only a few a player like Rodgers would consider. For example, it'd be a surprise if Rodgers signed with the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets. The way I see it, there are three teams vying for Rodgers services, and only two real contenders.

Arizona Cardinals

Yes, this one is a longshot, but we all know how much Rodgers values his connections. The Cardinals hired Nathaniel Hackett, formerly Rodgers best friend in Green Bay and eventually New York, as their next offensive coordinator. Could it be a sign?

The Cardinals have a quarterback in Kyler Murray, but he's likely to be shopped in trade rumors. Assuming Murray is sent packing – which sounds like a matter of when and not if – would Arizona consider replacing him with Rodgers? Sure, why not. But Rodgers, despite his warm and fuzzy feelings for Hackett, wouldn't want to waste away in the desert for his final season.

Minnesota Vikings

I genuinely believe that if it were up to Rodgers, he would've signed with the Vikings last offseason. Rodgers relishes the mentor role at this point in his career, and no young quarterback needs that more than Minnesota's JJ McCarthy. In the meantime, Rodgers would form an admirable connection with Justin Jefferson, and reunite with his former Packers teammate Aaron Jones.

Rodgers and O'Connell are close, and the former considers the latter one of the best play-callers and quarterback developers in the game. Every available quarterback should want to play for the Vikings, and most will likely check in. However, if Minnesota kicks the McCarthy can down the road another season, they'll be doing themselves a disservice, as the 2027 QB class is supposed to be one of the best in recent memory.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers loved Mike Tomlin. He signed in Pittsburgh to play for Tomlin. He reportedly cried in the locker room when Tomlin told the team he was leaving. That's why it's such a surprise we're in this position to begin with. When Tomlin left, even Art Rooney II assumed Rodgers had one foot out the door.

Then, the coaching search happened. McCarthy is a Yinzer at heart, and praised Rodgers at his introductory press conference. The two have been in frequent contact and, while Rodgers has every right to take his time, a decision should come sooner than it did last season in part thanks to McCarthy. If Rodgers wants to play, his best chance to do so and win comes in Pittsburgh.

Why the Steelers sent a firm message to Aaron Rodgers

The NFL Scouting Combine is this week, meaning the Steelers need to start preparing for next season. Frankly, this front office has been in offseason mode for over a month now. Not knowing what the plan is at quarterback for 2026 is a rather large roadblock for Omar Khan to navigate around. The good news is (depending who you ask), his comment at the Combine makes it sound like Rodgers will be back in the fold next year.

If the Steelers were forced to wait around for Rodgers, it could impact their plans in the draft and free agency. Should Pittsburgh select Ty Simpson out of Alabama with their first-round pick? He's been mocked to the Steelers more than any other player. What about signing Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins or another available free agent? Heck, even Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and numerous others are available via trade.

But the Steelers can't move forward with some of those plans – if not all of them – without knowing Rodgers' choice. It shouldn't be this way, but it is. Pittsburgh's front office puts far too much faith in a man who goes on darkness retreats most offseasons, and is well over the hill from a football perspective. Unfortunately for them, he's also the Steelers most proven option.