Steelers vs. Bengals live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football

There is never any love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. This is an AFC North blood feud between these rivals, which makes it the perfect finale in NFL Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense have been lighting the world on fire of late as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have lived up to the billing — though fantasy managers will be quick to tell you they want to see more from Chase Brown. But Pittsburgh's defense could have some answers in this game. The same is true of the Steelers offense, a group that isn't flashy around Aaron Rodgers, but has been surprisingly good with Jaylen Warren's emergence and DK Metcalf stepping up in a big way over the past few weeks.

We know that the Bengals defense isn't afraid to give up points, so this matchup should be highly intriguing from start to finish. There could be a shootout, there could be a rock fight, but it's one you won't want to miss no matter what. And you can keep track of all of the Steelers vs. Bengals player and game states with us throughout Sunday Night Football down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Bengals player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary