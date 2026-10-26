Amazingly, fantasy football is as in demand as ever and somehow still picking up steam. It's arguably become almost as popular as the real thing, and understandably so.

The camaraderie of competing against friends and family is unmatched. You have skin in virtually every NFL game, even if your favorite team stinks. You get to play general manager by making trades and start/sit decisions, which can be as rewarding as it is maddening in the best way.

Fantasy football has grown far beyond the wildest imagination of late Oakland Raiders part-owner Wilfred "Bill" Winkenbach, who created the very first league in the early 1960s. Now, millions participate in the virtual sport annually. Podcasters, advanced stat trackers and injury/legal analysts keep tabs on everything so we don't have to. The multibillion-dollar industry has taken on a life of its own, yet the core principle remains the same: get good players.

Over the years, we've seen some truly remarkable fantasy seasons, but the ones highlighted below stand out as the 50 greatest of all time. For posterity's sake, the list is ordered chronologically and excludes anyone before the online fantasy era began in the 1990s. Spoiler: there will certainly be some repeat names, and a bunch that makes you say "Oh yeah, I remember him!"

To keep the discourse aligned, all rankings and stats are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring. Here is our complete list of the 50 best NFL Fantasy Football seasons ever.

50. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 2025

Many will point to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout, and it makes sense; after all, he was the Offensive Player of the Year. However, Nacua posted more total fantasy points (375) and a higher weekly average (23.4) despite appearing in one fewer game.

Nacua recorded a league-high 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Rams also used him as a runner on jet sweeps, adding 105 yards and a score on 10 carries.

49. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 2025

McCaffrey was so close to the NFL's fourth-ever instance of a player recording 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He needed just 76 more yards through the air to reach the rare milestone for the first time since ... we saw him do it in 2019.

How good was McCaffrey at 29, coming off a campaign in which he dealt with Achilles tendinitis in both legs? His 416.6 total points were 40-plus more than the next-closest scorer (Nacua) and cracked the top 10 all-time among RBs.

Many were understandably scared to spend a first-round pick on McCaffrey after getting burned in 2024. The risk of an aging, physically declining star was undoubtedly high, yet those who rolled the dice laughed all the way to the bank.

48. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 2024

A Bengals defense that couldn't stop a nosebleed and a pass-happy offense led by Joe Burrow certainly helped Chase put up video-game numbers. The all-world playmaker became the sixth "triple crown" winner ever, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Chase's 403 points were the third-most by a wideout ever, narrowly trailing someone who will come up very soon (and later on). The five-point-per-game gap separating him and the No. 2 WR in 2024, Justin Jefferson, was roughly the difference between the latter and the WR30.

47. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 2024

When you search "fantasy cheat code" in the dictionary, a link to Jackson's Pro Football Reference page comes up. This won't be the last time you see his name mentioned on this list.

What Jackson did in 2024 was otherworldly. That year takes the cake for the greatest effort of his illustrious career and is among the top QB seasons we'll ever see. Man, what a glorious time it was for managers who were wise enough to select him in the third or fourth round of their drafts.

Jackson finished first in yards per attempt, passer rating and quarterback rating while boasting an absurd 41-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Oh, and he casually added another 915 yards and four TDs on the ground to eclipse 5,000 total offensive yards (5,087). All that amounted to was the single-season record for most fantasy points scored by a QB — no big deal or anything.

Moreover, Jackson was straight-up robbed of joining a legendary group of six players with at least 3 MVPs, but that's a conversation for another time.

46. WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, 2023

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An 11-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown Week 1 performance put Hill in position to become the stuff of legend in 2023. He showed zero signs of slowing down until an ankle issue in Week 14 derailed him, though his run up to that moment was truly epic.

Hill was on pace to shatter the single-season receiving record through 12 games, averaging a ridiculous 26.1 points per game. The "Cheetah" impressively picked up where he left off when healthy, too, amassing a 22-257-1 line across three contests. His surreal explosiveness and then-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's system were a match made in heaven, and a nightmare for anyone who faced them.

45. WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, 2023

Lamb's 2023 performance probably doesn't get the love it deserves. Around him were some legitimately historic receiving campaigns, including the aforementioned Hill. The success of others doesn't make the Cowboys superstar's achievements any less monumental.

Dallas fed Lamb the ball at a ludicrous clip, to the tune of a whopping 181 targets. He logged a three-game stretch with double-digit receptions and 150-plus yards, good for 36.2 points per game. The Oklahoma product was one touchdown and 50 yards shy of beating Chase to the exclusive triple-crown club.

44. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2022

Firmly established as the NFL's poster child, Mahomes was coming off a relatively disappointing campaign, at least from a fantasy standpoint. Of course, he was still fantastic, but his QB5 FPPG rank in 2021 didn't meet an overall QB1 draft billing. However, 2022 reminded us that we're talking about arguably the greatest player to grace the gridiron.

Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards, the fourth-most in a single season, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also generated another 358 yards and four scores with his legs on the way to (debatably) 48 of 50 first-place MVP votes. It was the ultimate "I'm still the guy" showing, nearly matching Jackson's fantasy scoring output from 2024.

43. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, 2022

Believe it or not, Hurts was averaging more fantasy points per game (FPPG) than Mahomes through Week 15 before suffering a sprained shoulder. The former had the Eagles' offense firing on all cylinders and was the catalyst for their 13-1 push.

What set Hurts apart was Philadelphia's embrace of the famous "tush push" play, also known as the "Brotherly Shove." He cashed so many checks by his teammates ramming him through opposing defensive lines in a tight, rugby-like scrum. It was frustratingly unstoppable ... for everyone who wasn't savvy enough to take him as a mid-range QB1.

Hurts ran for a TD in nine of 15 healthy games, recording 13 total rushing scores and 760 yards on 165 attempts. Health (or lack thereof) aside, he should've given Mahomes more of a run for MVP than the results suggest.

42. WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 2021

Hang Kupp's 2021 in the Louvre. His Herculean effort is the gold standard for wide receivers, both in real life and fantasy. He was downright uncontainable, hauling in a laughably outstanding 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

All three marks led the league, of course, making Kupp one of the extraordinarily uncommon triple crown winners. Yet, somehow, that wasn't even the most selective fraternity he entered because it was the one that got him there: the "Breakfast Club."

Every morning, Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford would break bread and watch film. They formed a mind-melding connection; it felt like one could finish the other's sentences. Their well-chronicled off-field communication literally broke fantasy football.

Kupp absolutely smashed his mid-range WR2 average draft position (ADP). He sits atop the all-time single-season scoring WR leaderboard in total output and PPG. To perfectly conclude a fairy-tale campaign, the 2017 third-round pick earned Offensive Player of the Year honors and became the eighth wideout to win Super Bowl MVP.

41. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 2020

Kelce slightly edges out another tight end highlighted below for the most FPPG at the position in a single season (20.9). He was well worth the price of admission as a clear-cut standout above his peers, ranking second in the league in receiving yards with 1,416. For context, the next-closest TE posted 1,196.

It was Kelce — a sizable margin — Darren Waller and George Kittle — and everyone else. The Chiefs icon nearly doubled the TE5's weekly production and outdid most teams' WR1s.

40. RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, 2019

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey | USA TODAY Sports

We alluded to McCaffrey's marvelous 2019 earlier and how it put him in elite company, AKA the 1K-1K club. He literally did everything for the Panthers, finishing top three in rushing yards (1,387), rushing touchdowns (15) and receptions (116). His astonishing 29.4 FPPG can go toe-to-toe with the most storied single-season bids.

In fact, McCaffrey came 10 points shy of the No. 1 overall scoring season, regardless of position. He eclipsed 400 touches (403), yielding 2,392 scrimmage yards, the third-most all time, and 19 trips to the end zone. Lest we forget, too, it was only his age-23 campaign.

39. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 2019

Another repeat offender has entered the chat. Jackson took the world by storm in his first full year as a starter, setting the single-season high in QB rushing yards (1,206). To make an unprecedented benchmark even more sick, he only needed 15 games to pull it off.

Jackson gave managers fringe RB2 production without pass-catching plus back-end QB1 numbers. Neither benchmark sounds daunting on its own, but combined, they made him a powerhouse. He posted the highest FPPG average by a quarterback in a season and won MVP along the way.

38. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2018

2018 will forever mark a significant turning point in the annals of NFL history. It was when Patrick Mahomes became Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs became the juggernaut of his generation. He could do no wrong, joining Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as one of two players to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

What makes Mahomes' transcendent breakout extra special is that he was treated as a firm QB2 in fantasy drafts heading into it. That's what we like to call a strong return on investment, to say the least.

37. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 2018

Mahomes' emergence will rightfully define 2018, but it also brought Barkley's highly anticipated, emphatic arrival to the pros. All eyes were on the former Penn State star, whom many pegged as perhaps the best running back prospect ever, yet also a controversial selection.

A Giants franchise that wasn't particularly close to competing and had several roster holes, including at quarterback, didn't need Barkley. His talent was too much to ignore, nevertheless, so they took him No. 2 overall anyway. He was so good as a rookie that it forced others to second-guess their stance on positional value (or lack thereof).

Barkley became the third rookie to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards (1,307 rushing, 721 receiving) and the first to do so in almost two decades. He caught 91 passes and found pay dirt 15 times. The lofty expectations placed on him apparently weren't high enough, considering his overall RB1 finish.

36. RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 2017

Gurley wasn't in the NFL for long, but man, was it fun to watch him when he was. The electrifying running back was a bell cow in every sense, uplifting an organization that went 4-12 in its relocation season to 11-5 in 2017.

Despite sitting out a meaningless finale, Gurley comfortably led in average and total fantasy output. He reached 2K scrimmage yards and scored 19 TDs, including a breathtaking 118 rushing yards, 158 receiving yards and two scores in Week 16.

35. RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals, 2016

Like Gurley, Johnson flamed out quickly due to injury, though he made an imprint on the fantasy realm. After functioning as the lesser half of a committee as a rookie in Arizona, the dual-threat tailback burst onto the scene as a sophomore.

Johnson saw his volumes and production double in 2016. He went for 2,118 scrimmage yards and 20 TDs on 373 touches. An incredibly valuable receiving role made him a monster, giving us one of the few 400-plus-point RB campaigns.

34. WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2014

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peak Brown is considered the best receiver of his era when his questionable character doesn't overshadow him, and we saw why in 2014. The pristine route-running, quickness, strong hands and after-the-catch ability were all on full display. He was the model of consistency, reaching five receptions and 70 yards in every game.

Brown captured his own version of a triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (129) and receiving yards (1,698) and was No. 1 in fantasy scoring. His Steelers running mate was directly behind him.

33. RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2014

Another member of the Steelers' renowned "Killer B's" trio, Bell was a stud, dude. His unique running style, built on patience, footwork and vision, combined with high-end pass-catching chops, made him a force to be reckoned with. He was already impressive as a rookie before exploding in 2014, culminating in 2,215 scrimmage yards and 11 TDs.

Bell and the next player mentioned were the only non-QBs to finish within 30 points of Brown this season.

32. RB DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys, 2014

Unfortunately, Murray is another case of someone whose career was cut short by physical wear and tear. He was sensationally good in 2014 and saw a mind-blowing workload. His 449 touches were the most by one player in a single season in almost a decade at the time and near the very top of the all-time list.

Murray turned a gargantuan role into 2,261 scrimmage yards and led the league in rushing with 1,845 yards. He tallied 351.1 points, finishing as the overall RB2.

31. TE Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints, 2013

Tight ends deserve love too, especially when they live up to/exceed their lofty billing as a premium early-round option, and Graham did just that. He was the unquestioned alpha of a Saints passing attack helmed by Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who threw for 5,162 yards in 2013. Their connection was lethal, especially near the scoring territory.

No one drew more red-zone targets than Graham. He led the league with 11 TDs inside the 20, and only WR Dez Bryant had more from within 10 yards (eight). The five-time Pro Bowler's size, athleticism and basketball background (played in college) made it too easy for Brees when the field shrank.

Graham's 16 touchdowns topped the NFL, with 86 catches for 1,215 yards, too. He became one of the handful of TEs to reach the 300-fantasy-point threshold in a season.

30. QB Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos, 2013

Manning's arrival in Denver in 2012 was the final Infinity Stone that completed the Broncos' gauntlet, and everything clicked in Year 2. They scored an NFL-record 37.9 points per game, and the aging gold-jacket signal-caller was at the center of it all.

A 37-year-old Manning set all-time single-season highs in passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55), and those records won't be broken anytime soon. The 2013 Broncos are in the same breath as the 2007 Patriots and the "Greatest Show on Turf" 1999 Rams. Amazingly, he eclipsed 400 fantasy points despite providing (literally) nothing on the ground, amassing -31 rushing yards and a TD on 32 attempts that were mostly kneel-downs.

29. WR Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions, 2012

Everyone knows that freeze-frame picture of Johnson with two Saints defensive backs lined up opposite him at the goal line. They treated him like a gunner on special teams. The NFL had never seen anything like it; not even Jerry Rice garnered that kind of attention. That was the ultimate sign of respect and speaks to how dominant "Megatron" was in his heyday.

Johnson led the pack in receptions in 2012 (122) and set the single-season receiving record (1,964) on a colossal 204 targets. Only four other players have seen more than 200 looks in one campaign. The only knock on a Mona Lisa-esque year was his lack of touchdowns (five), yet that didn't stop him from being the WR1.

28. RB Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, 2012

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few have taken the "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" mantra as literally as Peterson. He had the bounce-back season of all bounce-backs after tearing his ACL late in 2011, running for 2,097 yards and 12 TDs. For crying out loud, the man was outrageously efficient as the Vikings' certified feature back, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt on 348 totes.

Peterson left voters no choice but to name him the ultra-rare non-QB MVP, becoming the 13th-ever running back to win the award. Oh, and he was the cream of the fantasy crop.

27. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, 2011

Firmly in what many consider the golden age of quarterback play, Rodgers' 2011 was arguably the granddaddy of them all. This was the peak of his jaw-dropping arm talent, and he leveraged it with off-the-charts football IQ to deliver a masterpiece.

Rodgers threw for 4,643 passing yards, 45 TDs and six interceptions, plus another 257 yards and three scores on 60 rushes in 15. contest. He cruised to MVP and a No. 1 end-of-season fantasy ranking, trailing only 2019 Lamar Jackson in FPPG by a QB.

26. TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots, 2011

There was excitement about Gronkowski's upside heading into his second season, but he smashed through the ceiling. The four-time Super Bowl champion rewrote the record books at 22, establishing new benchmarks for receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end in a year (the former of which has since been broken).

Gronk was selected in the mid-to-late rounds of fantasy drafts, since he arguably wasn't even the best TE on the Patriots heading into 2011. His ascension to elite status provided tremendous value, and millions of championship rosters featured him. Only Kelce's 2022 was better in terms of annual FPPG at the position.

25. QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, 2011

Like Rodgers, Brees was at the heart of a QB renaissance. The Saints' longtime centerpiece became the single-season passing leader in 2011 (before Peyton Manning snatched the crown in 2013), narrowly edging out Gronk's gunslinger.

Brees often gets overshadowed by his peers, but he wasn't far behind Rodgers in total scoring in a stat-stuffing year.

24. RB Arian Foster, Houston Texans, 2010

Foster's 2010 is exactly what fantasy dreams are made of. It was one of football's most unexpected rises to stardom. He was the textbook definition of a league-winner, pulling a 2,220-yard, 18-TD performance out of left field.

After landing in Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Foster wasn't active until Week 11 of his rookie season. He combined for 242 scrimmage yards and three scores in their last two games, giving us a preview of what was to come. Little did anyone expect him to go on and put up one of the greatest fantasy football campaigns, though.

23. RB Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans, 2009

Thanks to a record-setting 40-yard dash time that no longer stands, Johnson put himself on the map before stepping on an NFL field. He wasted no time maximizing that world-class speed for the Titans. The club relentlessly weaponized his superhuman abilities in 2009, and it netted a banner year.

Johnson entered a tier of his own as the only player to surpass 2,500 scrimmage yards (2,509), and he still stands alone. Tennessee's 2008 first-round pick ran for approximately 600 yards (2,006) more than the next-closest back and earned the awesome nickname CJ2K. Only one guy was within 50 fantasy points of him.

22. WR Randy Moss, New England Patriots, 2007

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Randy Moss for six.

Moss appeared to be on the back nine of his Hall of Fame career when he arrived in Foxborough in 2007. Pairing him with the greatest player of all time (GOAT) was the ultimate fountain of youth. The supremely talented wideout set the single-season receiving touchdown record (23) at 30 years old and in his first season with the Patriots.

A Moss pay dirt trip was virtually automatic. He scored in 13 of 16 games, including a four-TD outing against the Buffalo Bills. Combine that with 98 catches and 1,493 yards, and you get one of the five greatest fantasy WR seasons.

21. QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots, 2007

How can we mention Moss without the guy who peppered him with 160 targets? Brady was at his apex, going for league-highs in passing yards (4,806) and passing touchdowns (50). Together, they were magnificent in Year 1.

Brady and Moss were the top overall scorers in fantasy football as teammates, which isn't something we've seen too often.

20. RB LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers, 2006

Full stop, 2006 Tomlinson is the best fantasy football season ever. The funny part is that he got off to a pretty slow start, too, at least by his legendary standards. He was good, albeit not special early on, posting an 89-336-3 rushing line and 19-110-0 receiving through four games.

From that moment on, Tomlinson was dynamite, punctuated by a four-touchdown Week 6 showing. He settled in and then some, to put it mildly, rushing for 100-plus yards and multiple scores in eight straight matches. His monstrous efforts broke the single-season TD (31) and fantasy points records.

19. RB Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams, 2006

It's easy to forget that Jackson erupted for 2,334 scrimmage yards and 16 TDs while Tomlinson's silly stat lines dominated the headlines. Let's make sure to give proper credit where due, though.

Jackson chipped in over 1,500 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground and also caught 90 passes for another 806 yards and three scores. He quietly steamrolled to 415 fantasy points, which is typically comfortably good for RB1 overall status. The dual-threat chops were ahead of his time, frankly, and akin to more celebrated position-breakers like McCaffrey and Bell.

18. RB Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks, 2005

Speaking of people who were outdone by Tomlinson's historic season, Alexander held the touchdown record for less than 365 days. It was a short-lived run at the top, but that does not detract from the 2005 MVP's eye-popping year.

Alexander fell just shy of 2K scrimmage yards and punched in 28 TDs ... in a two-down role. He was basically nonexistent as a pass-catcher, posting 15 receptions for 78 yards and a score. His 376.8 points made him fantasy's top player.

17. RB Larry Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs, 2005

A new sheriff emerged in Kansas City in 2005. Johnson overtook another Chiefs running back mentioned below and never looked back (until injuries eventually derailed him, too, that is).

Johnson took over as the starter in Week 9 and went on to amass 1,351 rushing yards and 16 TDs, accompanied by a 27-276-1 receiving line. That's a 3,000-plus-yard 17-game pace. He nearly caught up to Alexander in fantasy scoring (360.3) despite serving as a backup for nearly two months.

16. QB Daunte Culpepper, Minnesota Vikings, 2004

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dual-threat QBs are a dime a dozen in today's NFL, yet they're still the Konami code of fantasy football. In 2004, only Culpepper and Michael Vick really provided that difference-making juice with their legs.

What separated Culpepper from Vick, though, was top-tier arm talent. The Vikings treated the Florida native as a passer first and foremost, because that's what he was. Look no further than the league-high 4,717 yards to go with 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Culpepper also registered an 88-406-2 rushing line. Add it all up, and you get a No. 1 overall finish (albeit in a relatively down fantasy season).

15. RB LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers, 2003

Guess who's back. Tomlinson low-key racked up 47 more scrimmage yards (2,370) than in his magical 2006 season and 43 extra catches (100). He scored "only" 17 TDs, however. You've got to feel for anyone who drafted him in 2003 ... Sike!

Nevertheless, Tomlinson was still fantasy's second-best player. He finished fewer than two points behind the top spot (443.8).

14. RB Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2003

Remember the Chiefs back we mentioned who ceded the high ground to Larry Johnson in 2005? That was Holmes, who enjoyed a three-year moment in the sun as the undisputed focal point.

Holmes barely topped L.T. in 2003 (and another year we'll get to in a minute). The Chiefs funneled the offense through their bell cow, who compiled 2,110 scrimmage yards, 74 receptions and 27 TDs on a league-best 57.5 percent rushing success rate. Just bonkers numbers across the board.

Kansas City's backfield has certainly been kind to fantasy managers over the years, and Holmes is arguably the biggest fish of them all.

13. RB Ahman Green, Green Bay Packers, 2003

Green's career trajectory improved drastically upon getting traded to Green Bay in 2000, and it coalesced into a spectacular 2003 season. He was quietly churning out massive numbers while Tomlinson and Holmes hogged the spotlight.

The Packers fed Green a career-high 355 carries after clearing the 300-tote mark only once in his first five campaigns. He rewarded their faith in him in spades, logging 1,883 yards and 15 scores on a healthy 5.3 yards per attempt. The former Nebraska standout also added 367 yards and five TDs on 50 receptions.

As crazy as it sounds, Green didn't lead the league in any major statistical category despite a No. 3 fantasy finish.

12. WR Randy Moss, Minnesota Vikings, 2003

From one NFC North team to another, Moss was a nightmare for opposing secondaries. He probably still haunts cornerbacks in their sleep.

By 2003, Moss was comfortably at the height of his powers and well on his way to arguably the greatest receiving career of anyone not named Jerry Rice. He tallied personal bests in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,632) for a Vikings squad that missed the playoffs with nine wins.

Either way, Moss was the only player to finish within genuine striking distance of the Big 3 this season (L.T., Holmes and Green).

11. RB LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers, 2002

No, you're not seeing triple. Prime L.T. was just that much of a beast, and we're running out of superlatives to describe his place in fantasy (and real-life) lore.

Honestly, this is probably the worst of the three Tomlinson seasons we've discussed, and he casually surpassed 2K scrimmage yards and scored 15 TDs. 386.2 fantasy points and a No. 2 overall finish are a walk in the park for him.

What else do we need to say?

10. RB Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2002

Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Holmes did in 2002 can go toe-to-toe with the fabled '06 L.T. season. Seriously.

A 313-1,615-21 rushing line with 70 receptions, 672 yards and 3 TDs got Holmes to 442.7 fantasy points. He averaged an astronomical 31.6 FPPG, which was higher than Tomlinson's 2006 mark. The only knock on an otherwise storybook campaign was that the former sat out the final two contests with a hip injury.

9. WR Marvin Harrison Sr., Indianapolis Colts, 2002

Many new-age fantasy football managers have lamented their decision to draft Harrison's namesake, Marvin Harrison Jr. However, this isn't a case of like father, like son for the legendary Colts wide receiver.

Harrison was being force-fed in 2002, collecting an absolutely silly 205 targets, good for the third-most all time in a season. He turned those opportunities into league-highs in receptions (143), receiving yards (1,722) and 11 TDs. His rapport with Peyton Manning was second to none. Literally.

There was a clear gap between Harrison's 24 FPPG and No. 2 WR Hines Ward's 20.9-point weekly average.

8. RB Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams, 2001

How does a fourth consecutive season with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and double-digit TDs sound? Faulk and the Rams were rolling and playing with house money after a Super Bowl XXXIV victory. He could've won the rushing title if not for a right knee issue that sidelined him for two games.

Regardless, Faulk posted 30.3 FPPG while pacing fantasy in total scoring. Maybe he just wanted to give everyone else a chance to catch him in the rankings by taking a couple of contests off.

Spoiler: Faulk will be come up again (and again).

7. RB Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams, 2000

Hello darkness, my old friend. Faulk snapped a two-year streak of topping the NFL in scrimmage yards. He missed two games with knee troubles and still wasn't far behind the new leader despite 100 fewer touches.

Faulk's annual rampage continued. He ran for 1,359 yards and a league-high 18 TDs, catching 81 passes for 830 yards and eight more end-zone trips through the air. His 459.9 fantasy points in 2000 rival only '06 L.T. and '19 Christian McCaffrey.

6. RB Edgerrin James, Indianapolis Colts, 2000

James was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft following an epic collegiate career at the University of Miami. He came in with sky-high expectations in real life and fantasy football, and boy, the Hall of Famer delivered.

After leading the league in rushing as a rookie, James did it again in 2000. This time, he upped his total to 1,709 yards, plus another 594 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions as a pass-catcher. Put that all together, and you get a near 400-point fantasy season that would merit an RB1 overall finish more often than not.

5. RB Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams, 1999

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thought we were done hyping up Faulk? Well, think again!

We've touched on the 1999 Rams, aka the Greatest Show on Turf. This was a well-oiled offensive machine that blew the doors off anyone who tried to get in its way. Acquiring Faulk from the Colts that offseason (plus the unexpected rise of undrafted QB-turned-Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner) set the wheels in motion.

Faulk went for a personal-best 2,429 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in his inaugural campaign with the Rams. The three-time Offensive Player of the Year became the second member of the 1K/1K club. He joined founder Roger Craig, who accomplished the milestone in 1985.

Not too shabby.

4. RB Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, 1998

Few (if any) RBs relished contact like Davis. He punished anyone in his way, warning defenders what would happen if they dared to test him again.

Davis earned the "T.D." nickname for a reason, and it's not just because those are his initials. He had a nose for the end zone, as illustrated by a league-high 23 touchdowns in 1998. The bruiser back also topped the leaderboard with 2,008 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry.

Not only did Davis rumble to a rather easy No. 1 overall fantasy finish, but he was also named MVP for his tremendous efforts.

3. WR Isaac Bruce, St. Louis Rams, 1995

Bruce could barely crack the Rams' lineup when he first entered the pros in 1994. That changed quickly once Rich Brooks took over for Chuck Knox as their head coach in 1995.

Overcoming a less-than-stellar quarterback situation and an underwhelming environment, Bruce went nuclear in Year 2. He was one of the few bright spots for a Rams squad still finding its footing. His 119 receptions, 1,848 receiving yards and 13 receiving TDs all ranked among the top three that season, good for 376.6 fantasy points.

2. WR Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, 1995

We've teased you with Rice a couple of times, and not without reason. He owns the all-time triple crown, and no one will surpass his records for receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) and receiving touchdowns (197) anytime soon. 1995 was his fantasy magnum opus, though.

Rice reeled in 122 catches for a league- and personal-best 1,848 yards and 15 TDs. He was one of two players to surpass 400 fantasy points this season — at 33 years old. A true unicorn, the wideout was still cooking corners in his 40s.

1. RB Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys, 1995

It's crazy to think how durable Smith was despite his significant year-over-year usage. He amassed 4,538 touches during that span and missed only six games during his legendary 13-year run with the Cowboys. Let that sink in for a second.

Smith was fantastic in 1995. He led the NFL in virtually every rushing category you can think of: attempts (377), yards (1,773), touchdowns (25), first downs (107) and yards per game (110.8). His excellence knew no bounds, leading Dallas to their third Super Bowl win in four seasons.

If not for Rice, Smith would've easily been the year's No. 1 fantasy scorer, though they were neck and neck.