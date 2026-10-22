This blockbuster Colts-Giants trade proposal would solve New York's RB problem & begin Indy's rebuild

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay made her first big move since taking over the franchise from her late father by dismissing general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. After the team started a disappointing 2-4 with higher hopes, the firing indicates more drastic change could be on the horizon.

Whether rumors that Irsay could entice former franchise legend Peyton Manning to take the reins are true or not, the team looks like it's going to be sellers at the trade deadline if the slide continues. The Colts have a lot of big shiny pieces that other teams will inquire about but one sticks out the most. There's an NFC team, also with Manning connections, that should pick up the phone and kick the tires on that top asset -- The New York Football Giants.

This Colts-Giants trade proposal would reset both teams' futures

Running back Jonathan Taylor may have just signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August but that took many tense months and gave Colts fans flashbacks to when he demanded a trade in 2023. More losing has to weigh on the three-time Pro Bowler and the franchise knows he'd garner a massive return.

The Giants don't know who their starting running back is. Head coach John Harbaugh benched Cam Skattebo in Week 6, cut Najee Harris after he complained about a lack of touches and handed the ball frequently to Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. None of the four mentioned have hit triple-digit rushing yards in a game yet this year.

Getting Indianapolis to bite on a trade for their best rusher since Edgerrin James will cost New York. Using the 2022 Christian McCaffrey trade as a guide, the Giants wouldn't have to give up more draft capital than a second-round pick if packaged with immediate impact players. Sending Tracy, who demonstrated many capabilities as a rusher and pass-catcher against the New Orleans Saints, would give Indianapolis a rusher to plug into its lineup.

That won't be enough though. New York is rumored to be looking to move on from pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and this may be the best opportunity yet to do so. The former fifth-overall pick would give the Colts a replacement (albeit temporary) for their own pass rusher they may want to move on from in a rebuild -- DeForest Buckner.

Why the Colts make this trade

Things need to be really dire in Indianapolis for this kind of trade to go down. That means like a massive losing streak between now and the Nov. 13 deadline. Moving Taylor would take at least $22.98 million off Indianapolis' salary cap next year while inheriting just $1.26 million for Tracy and full negotiating power with Thibodeaux (if the Colts want to keep him around).

Irsay and the new GM would really want a fresh slate for the team for this to happen. A second-round pick next year helps them find a new playmaker on either side of the ball. They could even move Thibodeaux a second time for more draft capital. It's a lot of risk on Indianapolis' part but the environment for such a risk to be taken is starting to brew. There's a little bit of a Saquon Barkley factor as well with Taylor deserving a change of scenery to chase a championship (something that may become more likely if he elevates a team like New York).

Why the Giants make this trade

Harbaugh wants a true No. 1 rusher. He tried to let Skattebo's personality fuel the offense but once QB Jaxson Dart went down, it was deliver or sit down. Since Skattebo's benching, there hasn't been anyone else on the roster who has stepped up to claim the RB1 role. Harbaugh would relinquish a lot of control if he lets Skattebo back onto the field after how harshly he treated him and Harris.

General manager Joe Schoen needs a signature acquisition too lest his role get stale in the organization. Harbaugh likely calls the shots but Schoen has to pull off the swaps. If Taylor is an identified target of Harbaugh's, Schoen has what he needs to entice Indianapolis -- plus solve a few other problems with his own team.

Don't count on this proposal even reaching the rumor stage. It would be a super desperate move on Indianapolis' part and a huge break for Giants fans looking for something to cheer about other than J.J. McCarthy putting an end to the Jameis Winston experience this year.