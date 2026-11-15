Vikings vs. Packers live player stats, box score and match stats for Kirk Cousins' return in NFL Week 10

Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings after the trade deadline, and it only feels fitting that his first game back with his new team in NFL Week 10 is against the rival Green Bay Packers. Both the Vikings and Packers are off to terrific starts this season, but Minnesota needed Cousins to come into the fold to spark an offense that simply won't let an all-world defense now. Justin Jefferson thrived with Cousins before, so that pairing, as well as even Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones, should see an uptick, even in a tough matchup with Green Bay. As for those Packers, Jordan Love has been out of his mind good recently, especially connecting for explosive plays with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Up against Brian Flores' defense, though, that will be tested.

Not only is this a fun Vikings-Packers game with Cousins back in the fray, but there are huge implications in the NFC North and playoff races. With Lambeau Field as the backdrop, we should see plenty of fervor and excitement in the stadium. Don't worry, though, you won't miss a second of the action or any of the Vikings vs. Packers player and game stats as you can follow along with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Vikings vs. Packers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary