Where Jauan Jennings, Njoku and impactful NFL free agents will sign after the draft

These signings will play a crucial role in determining which franchises advance their playoff aspirations and which ones fall short in the upcoming season.

With the NFL Draft concluded, several high-impact free agents remain on the market, and teams are racing to secure key contributors before minicamp.

The NFL Draft is behind us, with every team (in theory) improving thanks to an influx of young talent. However, the offseason is just beginning. NFL free agency is in full swing, with impactful players like Jauan Jennings, David Njoku and more looking for new homes. That's where we come in.

Where should these players land? Thankfully, free agency typically moves pretty quickly after the draft, as NFL teams prefer to sign any key contributors prior to minicamp.

Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Jauan Jennings is the best wide receiver on the market as of this writing, with Spotrac projecting he'll make over $20 million AAV. Given how late we are in the offseason, Jennings could be had for a relative bargain. The Minnesota Vikings have a leg up on the competition, as they invited Jennings to their facility this week.

"A deal just hasn't come together yet for Jauan Jennings and he decided to wait..



My guess is he already knows what a deal is gonna look like with the Minnesota Vikings" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/esa7AUNvC9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2026

Jennings would be a tremendous fit in Minnesota, as he'd likely line up in the slot when paired with Justin Jeffersona and Jordan Addison. That being said, Jennings isn't limited to the slot — he has some experience on the outside from his days with the San Francisco 49ers.

Most importantly for the Vikings, Jennings isn't afraid to do the dirty work. He's a great blocker, and an even better teammate. He'll be an asset for Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy or anyone who takes snaps in Minnesota purple.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings

Taylor Decker

The divorce between the Detroit Lions and Taylor Decker was a shock for football fans in Motown. Once a fan favorite, Decker could now sign with a division rival, as he's been linked with the Chicago Bears and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

For the Bears, this is a no-brainer. Decker is a PFF darling and a capable tackle who can protect Caleb Johnson for the long haul. At 32 years old, Decker is in the tail end of his prime, but should still have plenty of good football left. It's unclear if he holds a personal grudge against the Lions for their breakdown in negotiations, but if so, there's no better place to show Detroit what they're missing than in Chicago.

The Lions took Clemson tackle Blake Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, all but eliminating the chance of a Decker reunion. That has to sting. The NFL is a tough business, and Decker could return the favor by signing in Chicago.

Prediction: Chicago Bears

Deebo Samuel

The Steelers don't necessarily have to sign another wide receiver. They drafted Germie Bernard and special teams ace Kaden Wetjen, who figures to get some run in gadget plays. When you combine those two players, you essentially get Samuel at this point in his career. But you know what's even better than trying to replicate Samuel's impact? Signing the actual thing.

I'll admit I've long had a crush on Samuel, who does a little bit of everything on the football field. He's also a locker room leader. I'm not the biggest fan of Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career, but you can't tell me he wouldn't find a way to utilize Samuel. The same can be said of Mike McCarthy, who typically runs three and four wide receiver sets.

Again, the Steelers don't have to sign Samuel. For the first time in a long time, they're relatively set at the wide receiver position. Michael Pittman is fine. DK Metcalf is a bottom-tier WR1. There's no shortage of weapons. Adding Samuel could put this wide receiver room over the top.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyreek Hill

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Frankly, no other team should be willing to take a chance on Hill besides the Chiefs. Tyreek is a nightmare both on and off the field. On the field, he's injury-prone, but good for a couple of breakout plays per season. Off the field, he's not afraid to burn bridges with the organization or call out his teammates.

One would hope that wouldn't happen with the Chiefs, an organization he trusts. Hill has flirted with a Chiefs return in the past. While both he and Patrick Mahomes will spend some time recovering from serious injuries next season, getting Hill in the wide receiver room could benefit this young Chiefs wide receiver group. Tyreek has been there and done that, and I trust Andy Reid to keep him in his lane.

If any team is going to help Hill revive his career at this late stage, it's the team that drafted him.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

Stefon Diggs

The Ravens are linked to Stefon Diggs primarily because of where he's from. Diggs is a Maryland native and even a former Terrapin. But looking beyond the optics, there's plenty of reason for Baltimore to have some interest in the 32-year-old.

Diggs slotting in as the Ravens WR1 is attractive to fantasy football managers for good reason. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are capable, but they are not game-breakers, and rarely win 1-on-1 battles. Diggs can fill the DeAndre Hopkins role for Baltimore, but be more effective doing it.

Lamar Jackson is running out of excuses. The Ravens missed the playoffs last season, and longtime head coach John Harbaugh got the ax as a result. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left to become the Browns head coach. The Ravens window with Lamar is slowly closing, and adding a proven veteran like Diggs is an easy win at the right price.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

Joey Bosa

New season, same problem for the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes need to find a proven pass-rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions defense took a significant step back last season, and a lot of that can be blamed on the lack of push up front. Adding someone like Bosa, a former Pro Bowler at the tail end of his prime, could be the answer.

Bosa spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, and at this point in the offseason is a bargain buy. Holmes let the media know after the draft that the Lions weren't done adding.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes tells Dan Miller he is excited this week to evaluate if more free agents can be added to the roster

Via: @FOX2Sports pic.twitter.com/OMada6YiSs — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) April 27, 2026

Detroit drafted EDGE Derrick Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft. However, the Lions have learned the hard way that you can't have too many pass-rushers. If Bosa is open to a short-term deal (and he may not have any other choice), then he can contribute right away while Moore serves as a rotational option. Bosa had five sacks and an 88.7 pass rush grade in 2025. What's not to like?

Prediction: Detroit Lions

Mekhi Becton

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Injuries and consistency remain an issue for Mekhi Becton, but a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles ought to be on the table. There was some chatter of Eagles interest prior to the NFL Draft, and Philly didn't fully address its lack of depth at tackle in Pittsburgh. Thus, Becton could be brought in on a short-term, bargain bin deal to ensure Jalen Hurts stays upright.

Becton can also play right guard, and is flexible along the offensive line. Philadelphia has Tyler Steen listed as the current starter at that position. Steen comes with some NFL experience, but not as much pedigree as Becton. Perhaps the two could split time or even battle in training camp.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

Cam Robinson

At this point in the offseason, the New England Patriots are in the business of adding depth. Offensive line remains an area of need, and the Patriots could add a player they're familiar with in Cam Robinson. New England was connected to Robinson last offseason as well, but had some concerns about his durability and drive, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

In a notebook published back in March, ESPN's Mike Reiss pinpointed the Patriots lack of depth on the offensive line as an issue the organization is aware of — and will likely do something about.

"Other than top center/guard reserve Ben Brown, the Patriots’ depth is unproven, Reiss wrote. Marcus Bryant, the 2025 seventh-round pick who was a healthy scratch for the final nine games of 2025, is currently the top swing tackle. And Caedan Wallace, who was active for just four games as a backup in 2025 is the next guard/tackle option," Reiss wrote.

Robinson can be had on an affordable deal. He's coming off a decent season with the Houston Texans in 2025. What's not to like?

Prediction: New England Patriots

Joel Bitonio

The Chargers are starved for help on the offensive line, specifically at guard. So, why not sign a seven-time Pro Bowler?

Joel Bitonio is not the player he once was, but he remains a steady force for any interested team. With the Chargers, Bitonio would have an opportunity to make the postseason for the first time in a long time, as the Browns are headed in the opposite direction. Cleveland signed former Chargers first-round pick Zion Johnson to effectively replace Bitonio this offseason.

Still, Andrew Berry claimed the door is always open for Bitonio in Cleveland. He gave up just two sacks last season, per PFF. Even if he has lost a step, a return to the Browns feels like a last resort. The Chargers need to protect Justin Herbert to take the next step in the NFL Playoffs. Signing Bitonio makes all the sense in the world.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers

Bobby Okereke

Why not bring back a familiar face? Okereke was selected in the third round by the Colts back in 2019. The former 89th-overall pick immediately produced, but signed with the New York Giants after four seasons in Indy.

CJ Allen seems like the starter at linebacker, with Akeem Davis-Gaither receiving reps as well. However, Okereke should get plenty of snaps in Lou Anarumo's system, as he's a sounds tackler and excellent in coverage. At the very least, there's a role for him in the nickle and on third downs.

Okereke was a captain with the New York Giants — a defensive star under the brightest of lights. Davis-Gaither is capable, but it's unlikely he'd remain starter over Okereke. The Colts need depth at one of the most important positions on their defense. The time to act is now.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

David Njoku

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

The Carolina Panthers need a tight end. They could've addressed that need in the NFL Draft, but didn't get the chance to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, who was taken just three picks before them. Carolina also could've taken a flyer on Eli Stowers, Marlin Klein, Oscar Delp, etc. You get the idea. Luckily for the Panthers, there's still at least one capable target available in free agency.

Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans are not the answer. Njoku, who is a former Pro Bowler from 2023 but quickly took a backseat to Harold Fannin Jr. with the Cleveland Browns. Njoku is far from perfect, as drops and fumbles were a real issue for him in Cleveland. Yet, he's the best option the Panthers have right now.

Carolina hasn't added many weapons for Bryce Young this offseason. The Panthers selected Chris Brazzell II in the third round, and signed UDFA Kobe Prentice. Njoku is more capable than both of those players.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers

Aaron Rodgers

We had to throw him in, I'm sorry. Aaron Rodgers was technically tendered earlier this week, giving the Steelers the first right of refusal. But he's still a free agent, meaning technically he deserves to be on a list like this one.

Rodgers is the best quarterback available in free agency. He's also 42 years old, and undecided about his future. He's made the Steelers wait all offseason, despite multiple soft deadlines but in place by the organization itself. It says a lot about the state of Pittsburgh's organization that they can be bullied by this has-been, but that's neither here nor there.

In the end, I'm sure Rodgers will stay in Pittsburgh. While he signed with the Steelers to play for Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh went the extra mile to appease Rodgers by (sigh) naming Mike McCarthy as their next head coach. The vast majority of this team, minus the coaching staff, is the same as Rodgers left it. If he wants to play, this is his best chance to succeed.

If he retires, it might be best for everyone. But I doubt he cares.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

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