Who do the Patriots play next? New England awaiting Super Bowl opponent

The New England Patriots scored just three points in the second half to beat Denver in a snowy AFC title game on Sunday and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won in 2018. It’s been a miraculous turn around for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, who were a four-win team a year ago. It’s amazing what a new coach will do. Now that New England has solidified their return to the Super Bowl, the question becomes who will they play next.

One thing is certain: They’ll play a team in the NFC West. Will they meet Sam Darnold who could change the entire trajectory of his career with a win on Sunday, or will the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford overwhelm them? Here’s everything you need to know about ahead of the Super Bowl.

Patriots playoff schedule: Rams or Seahawks stand between New England and a Super Bowl win

The only thing we know is that the NFC West will be in the Super Bowl, we just don’t know which team will get in. The Seahawks and Rams will battle it out to determine which NFC team will be represented in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX: Sunday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

The Bay Area is the host of this year’s Super Bowl. Coincidentally enough, the NFC West will technically host the Super Bowl with the big game at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will be looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Stafford won it back in 2021. Seattle is looking for its first Super Bowl appearance since 2014.

Who should the Patriots want to face: Seattle or Los Angeles?

Drake Maye didn’t look good against the Denver Broncos, whether it snowed or not. In fact, if it wasn’t for the defense forcing a turnover and setting up Maye’s touchdown run, this game might have turned out very differently for the MVP finalist. Nonetheless, the Patriots reached the Super Bowl and they should fear LA’s defense.

The Seahawks have a good defense, but New England’s defense is good enough to force Darnold into some tricky situations. Stafford is seasoned and even if New England’s defense has a solid gameplan, the offense won’t survive looking like it did against Denver. Seattle is a much better matchup, that said, a date with LA would set up a look at the quarterback's of the future and past.

Verdict: New England wants the Rams.

NFL Playoff Round Dates Conference Championships AFC Championship: New England 10, Denver 7



NFC championship: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. ET Super Bowl LX Sunday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks and the LA Rams kicked off just after 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, following the AFC Championship Game, as it will be the final game before the Super Bowl. Championship Sunday is always exciting, with the four best teams vying for that coveted spot in the last game of the NFL season.