Why Josh Downs is what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense are missing

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finally have help on the way in the receiving corps. They’ve hobbled along with the current receiver room, and it’s been one of the big reasons this offense has struggled. They added to the run game, but until now, neglected to add to the receiving corps — which, to Kansas City’s credit, good for them for giving Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy one final chance to prove they can be the core of the weapons on this offense.

Josh Downs is headed to Kansas City from Indianapolis at the trade deadline, and it’s the move the Chiefs absolutely had to make. They probably wanted Brian Thomas Jr., but Jacksonville decided it didn’t want to trade him, so the Chiefs turned to Downs. He fits exactly the type of receiver the Chiefs are looking for: A speedy, reliable guy that can break open the game and make big plays.

The only problem is he hasn’t been a No. 1 target yet, so there’s no telling how he handles that role. That said, with a quarterback like Mahomes, you can see how he can elevate this offense in a big way.

Josh Downs is exactly the player Patrick Mahomes needs

New Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Downs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Downs is quick and a good route runner. He can dissect defenses in man coverage and can make teams pay for playing soft against him. The Chiefs offense thrives on quick passes as well as receivers that are good at creating plays down the field as Mahomes moves out of the pocket. Downs lands in Kansas City as the second-leading receiver on the team already and has the most receiving yards on the team.

The Chiefs making this move is essentially letting Worthy and Rice know their jobs are in jeopardy. Downs should be able to elevate this offense in a way that finally gives Mahomes some real help. This offense has relied on Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker III to be good. It’s worked, but it won’t help them win a championship this season. Adding Downs puts them in position to make this offense good enough to scare some defenses in the second half of the season.

What does Josh Downs addition mean for Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy

At this point, Rice and Worthy are on thin ice. The Chiefs have been patient with them, and neither has risen to the occasion. Both players have had more than enough time — Rice longer than Worthy — to prove they are the future. Now, Downs has a chance to steal that from them in half of a season. Rice’s off-the-field issues have overshadowed what he can do on the field, and between injuries and lack of production, he hasn’t followed up his breakout rookie season.

As for Worthy, he’ll probably have another year to prove he can be an impactful player in this offense before the Chiefs decide they want to move on from him. Like Rice, Worthy hasn’t improved from his rookie season, and it’s been hurting the Chiefs’ offense. Sure, the addition of Walker helped, but they need perimeter weapons to step up.

That’s why Downs was such a big addition at the trade deadline. They couldn’t afford to not find a short term solution. Believing in Rice or Worthy is fool's gold at this point. Emmett Johnson has been a great weapon out of the backfield, but it wasn’t sustainable. The Chiefs' dynasty that features Mahomes and Kelce is in its twilight years, with this one most likely the last.

Adding Downs is the last push the Chiefs needed to make to keep this season from coming up short of a playoff run or even a shot at winning the Super Bowl.