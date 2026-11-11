Why the Steelers were NFL Trade Deadline winners without making a deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-2, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. Unlike other AFC contenders, though, the Steelers stood pat at the trade deadline, opting to, as the old saying goes, dance with the one they came with. It's a decision that actually makes perfect sense, and it makes the Steelers one of the big winners of the trade deadline.

Confused? That's fair! Let me explain my thought process here.

Doing nothing was the right call for the Steelers

The thing about the Steelers is that the team is in a unique spot where it knows that its quarterback is done after this season. Aaron Rodgers has given every indication that 026 is his final season, and while Pittsburgh winning games is cool and all, the team knows that it's staring down a rebuild. Unless it manages to add a very good quarterback in free agency or via trade this offseason, the team is looking at a 2027 season led by either Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar or maybe the fourth-best rookie quarterback, whoever that ends up being.

As such, mortgaging the future for the present was only a good idea if it yielded some very clear and obvious and immediate benefit. Say, a Brian Thomas Jr. trade, which could have been an actual game-changer. Once the Jaguars decided to keep BTJ, the Steelers rightfully bowed out of making a move, because there was really nothing they could do to ensure they were built to defeat Buffalo, Kansas City or Jacksonville in the playoffs. This team isn't quite good enough to go all in with an aging quarterback like the Los Angeles Rams did this season, and we've already seen with the Rams how that can backfire.

This isn't a Super Bowl roster. The only chance the Steelers capture a title is if Rodgers reaches back into the time machine and becomes his old self in the playoffs. Making moves at the margins and giving up future draft assets wouldn't make that any more or less likely. It might look like the Steelers just did nothing, but doing nothing is the best thing this team could do for both the present and future. There was no need to give up draft picks, and there was also no need to be a seller at the deadline either. This is basically house money for Pittsburgh.

Now, the Steelers can go forward with the hope that the luck they've had so far this season can continue. Why trade for someone like Calvin Ridley when you could keep the fifth-round pick you would have traded for him and can just keep letting Germie Bernard develop? Why trade for a running back when Jaylen Warren just had 143 rushing yards against the Browns? The defense has already allowed just 144 points, the third-fewest in the NFL, so just roll with it, right?

Right. Just roll with it. That's what made this a successful trade deadline for the Steelers, even though they did nothing. With the AFC playoff picture essentially decided save for seeding, there's not really much incentive here to do anything other than staying the current path.