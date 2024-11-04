Packers OL won’t give Lions credit for dominating Green Bay in Lambeau
There’s this old adage about poking the bear. The saying goes, “Don’t poke the bear”. The Green Bay Packers must not be familiar with that phrase.
“The team that executed better won. Not the better team,” Elgton Jenkins was quoted saying per Kyle Malzhan’s X platform account.
Because saying the Detroit Lions weren’t the better team in their 24-14 win over the Packers is just plain wrong. Truthfully, the rain probably saved the Packers from suffering one of its most embarrassing losses at home.
The Lions weren’t just the better team on Sunday. They were better when they played the previous three times in Green Bay and five of the last six games they’ve played altogether.
As a matter of fact, Detroit is owning Green Bay right now. I don’t expect players to say an opposing team is better than them. I don’t expect them to straight-up lie either.
I guess the Lions have one more reason to give the Packers the Dallas Cowboys treatment when they meet again on Dec. 5.
I guess the Packers need a reminder of this new look Detroit Lions. The team that’s whooping teams so bad, they’re practicing trick plays in game and aren’t batting an eye about it being on film.
The Lions beat the Packers worse than the score showed on Sunday and that’s thanks to the weather. Jared Goff threw half as many passes, had half as many passing yards and didn’t turn the ball over. He also threw a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
They ran all over the Packers and even picked off Jordan Love and returned it for a touchdown. They did whatever they wanted against the Packers; on the road.
They didn’t just execute better; they are better. Let’s not forget either, before the Titans broke the curse, every team that had lost to Detroit ended up losing the following week. For what it’s worth, this season could get tossed upside down for the Packers with consecutive losses.
I’d think twice before throwing shade at a Lions team that has no problem running up the score. Because in the comfortable confines of Ford Field, they might not be nice enough to run the clock out. They may dip into that deep bag of trick plays just to prove how much better they are than you.