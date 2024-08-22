3 more trades we want to see ahead of NFL cutdown day following Jahan Dotson swap
By Lior Lampert
NFL cutdown day is rapidly approaching, and teams are beginning to get ahead of the curve before nearly halving their rosters.
Rather than cutting players to meet the 53-man roster criteria by Aug. 27, front offices are looking to turn them into assets via trade. Two NFC East rivals kicked things off in a rare in-division swap. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired 2022 first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders in exchange for draft capital.
Since then, additional, lower-profile moves have gone down. And according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, we should "buckle up" and prepare for even more action. With that in mind, here are three more deals we'd like to transpire ahead of next Tuesday's roster trimming.
3. Dameon Pierce would instantly be the RB2 on the Chiefs' depth chart
The Kansas City Chiefs' lack of depth behind running back Isiah Pacheco is arguably as brutal as the Love/Packers backup quarterback dilemma.
2020 first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire has failed to live up to his lofty draft pedigree and is coming off his worst campaign as a pro. Undrafted second-year back Deneric Prince has zero career touches and appears to be in jeopardy of getting axed. Former rugby star Louis-Rees Zammit is merely a special teamer as he gets acclimated to playing an entirely new sport. Meanwhile, former UCLA standout Carson Steele profiles as more of a fullback.
Why not take a flier on Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce and see what happens?
Pierce's time in Houston has seemingly run its course. The Texans traded for Joe Mixon earlier this offseason before committing a nice chunk of change to him. Then, they brought in Cam Akers, who's shown enough in the preseason to merit a spot on the roster. Additionally, Dare Ogunbowale's contributions as a special teamer and third-down specialist solidify his place in the pecking order.
Only two seasons removed from his impressive 1,104 scrimmage-yard rookie season, Pierce has demonstrated he can positively impact a backfield. Given Pacheco's downhill, rugged, contact-welcoming play style, they could use someone like that.
2. Steelers could get desperate and take a swing on Kadarius Toney to counteract the Brandon Aiyuk whiff
The more time passes, the less likely it feels that Brandon Aiyuk will be a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are slowly but surely inching closer to a resolution, meaning Pittsburgh should prepare to adjust accordingly. Alas, finding another All-Pro wide receiver on the market at this juncture is nearly impossible, meaning they may need to make a last-ditch effort.
Steeler Nation would have a challenging time accepting this outcome, but Chiefs pass-catcher Kadarius Toney could serve as some semblance of an Aiyuk alternative.
Kansas City may cut Toney, but the Steelers can avoid waivers and jump to the front of the line via trade. He's mostly been a non-factor in the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl titles (perhaps even a net negative). But his upside is worthy of taking a chance on.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers "will keep looking for options at wide receiver" should the Aiyuk saga not end in their favor. Toney, a former first-round pick in 2021, might be the next-best choice.
Still only 25, Toney has time to right the ship if given a chance. He presumably won't get that opportunity in Kansas City, but Pittsburgh can offer that.
Behind George Pickens, the Steelers have a lackluster receiving corps. Third-round rookie Roman Wilson is intriguing, but is he ready to step into a massive role from Day 1? Other than them, seasoned vets like Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins don't quite instill confidence.
Injuries and character concerns have virtually erased the memory of Toney's historic rookie breakout moment against the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, it's been all downhill.
As an explosive, shifty wideout who thrives after the catch, Toney would complement Pickens' deep-threat abilities well (in theory). However, putting their personalities in the same receiver room could be a headache for all parties involved. Nevertheless, desperate times call for desperate measures.
1. Taylor Heincike could be the solution to the Packers' Sean Clifford/backup QB problem
After quarterback Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers backup options are less than inspiring -- to put it gently. Recent reporting makes it sound like they're absolutely miserable about the positional group behind their franchise passer.
Conversely, the Atlanta Falcons have a different quarterback problem on their hands. They're too deep and have one to spare: Veteran journeyman Taylor Heinicke.
After giving Kirk Cousins $100 million in guaranteed money and spending a top-10 2024 draft pick on his eventual successor, Heinicke is expendable.
It's uncommon to see teams dedicate a roster spot to a third signal-caller, even with the implementation of the emergency quarterback rule. Heinicke is no exception to the norm and would help the Packers immensely.
Heinicke has proven he can be a serviceable No. 2 and step in as a reliable fill-in option. He went 12-11-1 as a starter during his three-year stint with the Commanders. While his success hasn't carried over to the Falcons, he gives the Packers an adult in the room to support Love.