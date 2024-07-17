3 NBA contenders Russell Westbrook might actually improve
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers are heading toward a breakup, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both sides are "expected to part ways," whether Westbook is traded or bought out. Obviously, the Clippers will try for the former, then resort to the latter if necessary.
There hasn't been much reporting on potential landings spots, beyond one frontrunner: the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, Nikola Jokic is pushing behind the scenes to land Westbrook in the Mile High City. It's a fascinating concept. And, it's sure to be indicative of how Westbrook is viewed around the league.
He's a modern legend, beloved by players and undeniably accomplished. A nine-time All-Star, a former MVP, and the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season. We won't see another Russell Westbrook for a long, long time once he leaves the league.
And yet, front offices and fans are sure to operate trepidatiously. Westbrook is shrouded in concerns about his age and lackluster efficiency. He's a great athlete, but he has lost a step since his OKC prime. While Westbrook is still as confident as ever, his shot selection and inconsistent defense can cause real issues.
As such, any "trade" market will be muted. If there's not a trade market, the Clippers will presumably waive Westbrook's expiring $4 million contract. That is when he becomes a truly intriguing option for a few contenders around the league. When he's on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, there won't be much risk compared to the inherent upside of such a unique physical force.
Here are a few teams who should be poking around Westbrook in the weeks to come.
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
Westbrook probably wants more consistent playing time and a more robust role. I am not sure he gets that from a good team (or even a bad team). As such, we should prioritize fit when thinking about potential landing spots. The teams best suited to Westbrook can limit his offensive responsibilities while tapping into his rim pressure, transition playmaking, and live-wire energy. He also needs to be surrounded by the right personnel to mitigate his weaknesses on defense.
The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't the cleanest offensive fit for Westbrook, at least when factoring Rudy Gobert into the equation. Two non-shooters is tough to survive in the modern NBA, especially when Gobert is a virtual non-entity outside the paint in terms of ball-handling and passing. He just screens, runs, and dunks. But, the Wolves also have two 7-footers in Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid who can space the floor. The latter is flat-out elite from 3-point range.
There's a world in which Westbrook revitalizes and elevates the Wolves' second unit. Minnesota didn't trade up to No. 8 in last month's NBA Draft to bury Rob Dillingham in the rotation, but if the Kentucky product isn't ready for minutes on day one, Westbrook is still a viable backup point guard. The Wolves need somebody other than Anthony Edwards to pressure the rim, break down the defense, and create from scratch in the halfcourt.
Westbrook's complete incompetence as a pull-up shooter these days (combined with his insistence on taking them) can drive a coach mad. But, he's still a dominant driver physically. Westbrook has the first step, strength, and vertical pop to invade the painted area and draw contact at the rim. He also loves to run in transition. If the Wolves want to speed up the second unit, Westbrook can oblige.
Minnesota surrounds Westbrook with an elite defensive apparatus, which is especially important. Westbrook makes flash plays with his athleticism, but he's not a good defender at this point in his career. He ball watches, allows blow-bys, and generally lacks focus on that end of the floor. Minnesota can insulate him with elite rim protection and quality on-ball stoppers, letting Westbrook roam off of non-shooters and stay far away from the primary action.
2. Golden State Warriors
Mentally plugging Russell Westbrook into the Golden State Warriors' rotation makes for a fascinating thought exercise. It's a total clash of styles. Westbrook does not adhere to Steve Kerr's general philosophies, and the Warriors have never had a backup point guard like Westbrook. And that's why it just might work...
Golden State doesn't have much to trade for Westbrook, but as a buyout candidate, he could supply much-needed athleticism and rim pressure in the Dubs' second unit. The Warriors are built on off-ball movement, shooting, and quick, connective passing. Westbrook doesn't operate that way, but he gives Steve Kerr a consistent downhill threat. Chris Paul wasn't nixing defenders at the point of attack and finishing with power at the rim last season. Westbrook can also get out and run when the Warriors play fast. He's a nice receptacle for Draymond Green's outlet passes.
It is completely fair to question how Westbrook and Draymond survive in the same locker room for 82-plus games. That is a blowup waiting to happen. But, at the same time, Draymond and CP3 butted heads for years before becoming synergistic teammates. Most rivalries in the NBA are built on mutual respect. Westbrook and Green are gamers who compete hard and cross lines. Maybe that means they get along swimmingly.
The Dubs can, without a doubt, surround Westbrook with the best spacing of his career. Between Curry, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski, Westbrook won't have trouble generating 3s with the drive-and-kick game. Is he willing to screen, cut, and operate as a connector? That is the key, but there's a case for infusing the Warriors' aging core with real athletic pop and a high-volume slasher.
Defensively, there are questions. Golden State would need to trust that Draymond and Golden State's perimeter stoppers, such as Podziemski and Melton, can cover for Westbrook's lapses while empowering his playmaking inclination.
1. Denver Nuggets
Well, of course. The Nuggets want Westbrook for a reason — and it's not because Nikola Jokic wants him. At least, that isn't the only reason. Denver salary-dumped Reggie Jackson before the NBA Draft, which opened a glaring hole at backup point guard. Jalen Pickett isn't ready to fill it and the Nuggets need more dynamism in the second unit.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown have now left in back-to-back free agency periods without much effort to replace them from the Nuggets front office. Christian Braun now figures to start next to Michael Porter Jr. on the wing. That's fine, but the second unit is razor-thin. Denver's waning depth and lack of reliable shot creation outside of Jokic and Jamal Murray was a major storyline behind its conference semis loss to Minnesota.
The Nuggets truly are the best possible landing spot for Westbrook. If it's going to work somewhere, at this point in Russ' career, Denver is the bet. He will benefit from Jokic's preternatural gift for elevating teammates. He can also infuse the second unit with gravely needed playmaking juice. Westbrook will get downhill, push the tempo in transition, and get the ball swinging off of drive-and-kicks. The Nuggets need a backup point guard who can create advantages and, ideally, limit the burden on Denver's primary stars.
Westbrook shouldn't be deployed as strictly a ball-handler, though. He needs to become viable off the catch. That doesn't necessarily mean elite 3-point shooting (although Westbrook is sure to get clean looks next to Jokic). It also means decisive straight-line attacks that take advantage of rotating defenses. Jokic is going to command double teams in the middle of the floor. If Jokic can swing it to Westbrook and count on a decisive move to the basket, it will add a new dynamic to the Nuggets' offense.
This appears to be where Westbrook is going to end up. The tea leaves aren't terribly challenging to decipher. If it happens, maybe we get the late-career renaissance Westbrook so deserves.