4 teams that should trade for Courtland Sutton after Broncos draft Troy Franklin
These four teams should closely monitor the status of Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton after the team traded up to select Troy Franklin.
By Lior Lampert
After the Denver Broncos traded up in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and reunite him with his college quarterback Bo Nix, the future of veteran Courtland Sutton has come into full scope.
Sutton has been away from the Broncos during voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) as he seeks an adjustment to his existing deal with only $2 million in guaranteed remaining, opening the door for Denver to trade him and recoup assets rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency when his contract expires in 2025 if the two sides cannot come to terms on a revised pact.
Following the selection of Franklin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that "it makes sense for them to reshape the receiver room," adding that he "would expect teams to inquire about Sutton."
These four teams would be wise to act fast and pursue Sutton in a trade with the Broncos.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
How eager are the Broncos to move on from Sutton if it means helping a divisional foe? That is a question they must answer before entertaining the idea of engaging in trade talks with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After bypassing the opportunity to select LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze in favor of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick, the Chargers remedied the matter by trading up with the New England Patriots to select Ladd McConkey of Georgia in the second round. However, there is still a need for additional pass-catching options, especially considering how the rest of the receiver room looks as of this writing.
McConkey joins 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston (who failed to live up to his lofty draft bill), Josh Palmer, Derius Davis, and Simi Fehoko in Los Angeles and instantly tops the depth chart. But Sutton would supplant them all, giving franchise quarterback Justin Herbert a reliable and trusted veteran he can lean on to lead a group of inexperienced receivers lacking proven starting-caliber options.
Not to mention, Sutton has made a case for being the best contested-catch target in the NFL, pairing well with the big arm of a gunslinger like Herbert.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to add a veteran pass-catcher to pair with third-year wideout George Pickens, and one of the most recent roster moves could foreshadow the long-awaited trade they've been coveting after the franchise cleared up $7 million in cap space by restructuring linebacker Alex Highsmith's contract.
Like the Chargers, the Steelers drafted a promising young receiver, spending a third-round pick on Roman Wilson of Michigan. Nonetheless, that does not solve their receiving woes or make up for the offseason departure of Diontae Johnson, justifying a trade for Sutton.
Pittsburgh has reportedly expressed interest in the San Francisco 49ers' star wide receivers, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. But their chances of getting dealt took a hit based on general manager John Lynch's comments during a press conference on Friday. So, the Steelers can pivot to Sutton as the next-best option on the market.
Moreover, Sutton would reunite with former Broncos quarterback and current Steeler Russell Wilson, whom he caught a career-high 10 touchdown receptions from in 2023. While the duo didn't accomplish as much as they hoped, they proved to have a strong connection near the end zone, and Pittsburgh would offer them a shot at redemption.
2. New England Patriots
Despite shopping the No. 3 overall pick, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to stick and pick UNC quarterback Drake Maye. While the team is excited to have secured who they hope will be their franchise signal-caller, he lacks weapons to throw to.
The Pats boast arguably the least exciting offensive skill position group in the league and seem very much aware of that, as evidenced by New England spending their second and fourth-round picks on receivers (Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker of UCF).
A running back has led the Patriots in receptions in the past two seasons (Rhamondre Stevenson in 2022, Ezekiel Elliott in 2023). If that does not highlight the need to bolster their receiving corps, what will?
New England sits atop the NFL in cap space, meaning they can acquire Sutton, absorb his contract, and offer him the pay raise he desires to serve as a safety valve for Maye.
However, they could find themselves in a bidding war with an AFC East rival.
1. Buffalo Bills
There was significant buzz leading up to the draft that the Buffalo Bills were preparing to make a splash trade to move up the board to account for the offseason departure of Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. Instead, they did the opposite, moving out of the first round entirely as part of deals with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers.
Regardless, the Bills still landed the desired receiver that franchise gunslinger Josh Allen preferred in Florida State's Keon Coleman, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. But the recurring theme of the teams featured on this list is that adding a young wide receiver (or, in some cases, multiple prospects) via the draft does not solve all problems, which is especially the case for a Super Bowl contender like Buffalo.
Coleman likely tops a receiver room depth chart consisting of third-year fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir, gadget/slot option Curtis Samuel, and veteran Mack Hollins -- which is not an inspiring receiving corps, to put it kindly.
The Bills could desperately use a player of Sutton's caliber to soak up targets on a team that saw 241 opportunities walk out of the door this offseason between Diggs and Gabe Davis.