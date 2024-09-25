Arch rivals? Ranking every Manning QB's first collegiate start
By Austen Bundy
The college football world paid a lot of attention to young Arch Manning's first collegiate start for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Week 4. The freshman passer led his team to a comfortable 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe, displaying poise and brilliance at most moments. But believe it or not, Arch's performance wasn't the most impressive debut a Manning quarterback has made in college.
Ranking Manning QBs collegiate debuts
4. Peyton Manning, Tennessee (1994)
Despite all the greatness that Peyton displayed during his collegiate and professional career, he didn't get off to a flashy start in Knoxville, Tenn. While he didn't commit any turnovers, Peyton only managed to log 79 passing yards in a tight 10-9 upset victory over the then-No. 15 Washington State Cougars.
The United Press International's post-game report quoted then-Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer as saying Peyton "did not do anything to lose the ballgame." Well, that's a fair assessment. And really, it's all you can ask of a true freshman quarterback in his debut against a ranked opponent.
3. Archie Manning, Ole Miss (1968)
The Manning patriarch made his college debut for Mississippi in a 21-7 opening week victory over the Memphis Tigers (then called Memphis State). He threw for 116 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It's unclear what the conditions of the turnover were, but Archie still made a relatively impressive first start.
Nevertheless, from the footage, you can see Arch inherited his grandfather's speed as well as his arm. In Week 3, Arch ran for a 67-yard score in relief for the injured starter Quinn Ewers against UTSA.
2. Arch Manning, Texas (2024)
The future of the Manning legacy showed why the family name (and the football) is in good hands. His Week 4 start for Texas was impressive but still had a couple moments indicating he has a lot to learn.
Arch posted 258 yards, two touchdowns and two picks against Louisiana-Monroe. His two turnovers weren't costly in any way, and he rebounded instantly from the first interception, hitting his receiver on a 56-yard dime on the very next throw.
Arch and his camp have indicated he wants to stay at Texas for the full four years and properly develop into an NFL-ready passer, putting a wet blanket on any quarterback controversy between himself and the recovering Ewers.
1. Eli Manning, Ole Miss (2001)
Surprise, surprise! Eli takes the top spot for best Manning debut. In his sophomore season at Mississippi, he led the Rebels to a 49-14 victory over Murray State. Eli posted 271 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the comfortable win in Oxford, Miss.
What's best: The youngest son of Archie took to X on Monday to claim his victory over the rest of the Manning clan passers.