Best players remaining for Warriors after NBA Draft Day 1
By Ian Levy
The Golden State Warriors have just one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — No. 52 in the second round. Their first-round pick was traded to Memphis back in 2019 as part of a deal to shed Andre Iguodala's salary and, after changing hands several more times, was used by the Wizards to select guard Bub Carrington at No. 14.
That may be a trade the Warriors would like to have back but some surprising leaps into the first round mean there is plenty of talent still available in the second round a good portion of that should still be there when Golden State gets around to picking.
The No. 52 pick has almost no trade value and so the Warriors are likely looking for safer pick, someone they think might actually be able to crack the rotation over the next year or two and help keep the championship window open for what's left of Steph Curry's prime. Some additional big man depth would be nice, especially if they have to cut Kevan Looney this offseason to save money, but really they're likely to prioritize shooting, versatility and NBA-readiness.
There are some players who would be even better fits for the Warriors who are likely to go at the beginning of the second round. Here, I'm limiting things to the pool of players who should still be available by pick No. 52.
Best remaining options for the Warriors after Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
5. Melvin Ajinca, Forward, Saint-Quentin: Ajinca is a long wing with strong 3-point shooting indicators and some creation upside. He's still working on his finishing and defense but the offensive upside and physical tools are intriguing.
4. Pelle Larsson, Forward, Arizona: What he lacks in elite athleticism, Larsson makes up for with a savvy controlled game, offering seconday creation, solid shooting and good effort at the defensive end. The ceiling isn't very high but his floor could be enough to intrigue the Warriors.
3. Jalen Bridges, Foward, Baylor: Bridges is a very familiar and vanilla 3-and-D wing. If there's anything that sets him apart from similar players it's his off-ball motion, which adds a dimension you don't always get from a static spot-up shooter.
2. Oso Ighodaro, Big, Marquette: A big man with almost no shooting range, Ighodaro is an outlier among these Warriors' targets. But he's a terrific passer and great in the short-roll, potentially replicating some of what Draymond Green does (in form more than function to start his career). His defense isn't there but his effort and energy at that are useful.
1. Harrison Ingram, Forward, UNC: Ingram is probably the safest bet and there are some comparisons to be drawn with Harrison Barnes, beyond just the name and the alma mater. Ingram is a little smaller but has a similar package of skills and, like Barnes, was probably underqualified as a primary offensive creator but could thrive as a 3-and-D-plus wing. Ingram has already learned those lessons and made those adjustments in transferring from Stanford, where he was supposed to be a star, to UNC, where he just needed to be a role player. That could all make him much more ready to step in and contribute next year.
Check out other prospects who might for for the Warriors in our full NBA Draft Guide.