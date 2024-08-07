Broncos rumors: Bo Nix truth bomb, Zach Wilson pawn, Russell Wilson failure
- Russell Wilson is already falling short of expectations in Pittsburgh
- Zach Wilson is starting to lose his grip on Broncos QB battle
- Bo Nix is dead last on Broncos depth chart, but it's not cause for concern
The Denver Broncos are looking to turn over a new leaf after struggling in Sean Payton's first season at the helm. Russell Wilson is gone, his void filled by three unproven QBs, each vying for practice reps and a chance to win the starting gig.
That is the natural focus of most Broncos discourse these days. Who will line up under center in Week 1? There is more to the story of this franchise, of course. Denver finished last season 8-9, which is far from great, but also not terrible. There were legitimate flashes down the stretch. Payton appeared to figure out his personnel a bit offensively, and Denver made several important defensive additions in free agency.
There's a world in which the Broncos are competing for a Wild Card spot this season. The Kansas City Chiefs have the division locked up, to be frank. But this season should be a meaningful step forward for the Broncos as they look to excise the demons of the last few years.
Here is the latest buzz surrounding the organization as preseason football approaches.
Broncos Rumors: Russell Wilson is losing his grip on Steelers QB1 job
The Broncos are looking to the future. The fanbase is undoubtedly pleased to start thinking about what can be, rather than what's presently going wrong. This newfound perspective and optimism will not prevent each and every Broncos fan from diligently monitoring Russell Wilson's season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's like keeping tabs on an ex's social media account.
If Wilson flourishes in Pittsburgh and finds his second wind at 35, you can bet Denver fans will be perturbed. If he flames out, well, expect some haughty chuckles from those who just knew Wilson's career was cooked. It's a lose-lose situation for Russ. He's either going to justify the angst and disappointment he sparked in Denver, or he's going to vastly elevate his performance level and leave the Broncos fandom more jaded than ever.
Right now, things appear to be trending toward the former scenario, as Wilson — once the undisputed QB1 on the Steelers depth chart — officially has competition according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
Justin Fields has impressed in Steelers training camp, taking first team reps while Russ nurses a calf injury. There's nothing Wilson can do about an injury, it's plain bad luck, but it has opened the door for Fields to familiarize himself with the starters and earn the attention of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
A decade younger than Wilson, Fields should have the upper hand moving forward. There's just more long-term upside there, and thus Pittsburgh has more motivation to see what Fields can do. So long as there isn't a huge perceived gap between Fields and Wilson, the momentum should continue to favor Russ' 25-year-old counterpart.
Wilson is still the QB1 in name for right now, but that could change in the weeks to come. It's wise to proceed with patience and avoid bold proclamations — Russ will get his chance at first-team reps once he's healthy — but if the current winds hold, we could be talking about Russ as a trade chip or a waiver candidate, rather than the Steelers' new offensive focal point.
Broncos Rumors: Zach Wilson slipping in Denver QB competition
The Broncos started the offseason with a rare three-way competition for the starting QB spot. And, based on the reporting at the time, it felt like all three options had a viable path to claiming QB1 duties by preseason's end. Jarrett Stidham and No. 12 pick Bo Nix were always viewed as the favorites, though, with newcomer Zach Wilson perceived as more of a wild card.
Wilson has plenty of pedigree and natural talent to tempt the Broncos' coaching staff. The No. 2 overall pick just three years ago, Wilson was supposed to be the NFL's next dual-threat scheme-buster — an uber-athletic track star who can launch a football into the stratosphere without taking the time to balance his feet.
Alas, the idea of Wilson proved far superior to the actual product with the New York Jets. Wilson wasn't just a mild disappointment either. He earned full-on draft bust status, emerging as the bane of New York fans' existence for three long, at times unwatchable years. The Broncos are taking a low-risk upside swing, but as of now, it sure looks as though Wilson will begin the season as the third-string quarterback in Denver.
From ESPN's Jeff Legwold:
"After Jarrett Stidham practiced with the starters Saturday and rookie Bo Nix did so Monday, Wilson was next in line to get the majority of work with the starters in the rotation that Payton has used throughout the offseason program as well as the first week of training camp. Wilson, however, was with the third-team offense Tuesday. Instead, Stidham spent the day with the starters as Nix worked with the second-team offense much of the time."
When asked if Wilson would receive more first-team reps in the future, Sean Payton told reporters, "we'll see." That is not a firm denial, but it sure doesn't instill confidence in Wilson's chances to win the starting gig. Far too mistake-prone for his own good, Wilson has tumbled down Denver's QB hierarchy as Payton mulls over his primary options in Stidham and Nix.
Maybe this is all a feint, a ruse to throw us off the scent. That is unlikely, though. I can't imagine there were too many folks who earnestly believed Wilson would win over the coaching staff and beat out an established vet in Stidham, as well as the most productive QB in college football last season in Nix.
Broncos Rumors: Bo Nix dead last in first official Broncos depth chart
So, here's where it gets confusing (and where the Zach Wilson truthers get a faint glimmer of hope). Despite his demotion in the practice hierarchy and Payton's vague comments about his role moving forward, Wilson is slotted ahead of rookie Bo Nix in the Broncos' first official depth chart, which was released on Tuesday.
For some fans, this was a deeply shocking revelation. Others, correctly, diagnosed the complete void of meaning behind a training camp depth chart. It has no bearing on the actual regular season rotations. Even Payton said there's nothing worth reading into. The Broncos head coach joked that he automatically listed all rookies on the third team to avoid a long media strategy meeting.
"Just because it’s easy and then I don’t have to send 40 minutes with [Broncos CCO Patrick Smyth]. I can spend five."
Payton went as far as to say he is "not trying to send messages at all," hammering home the perfunctory and ultimately empty nature of this "official" depth chart. Bo Nix is ranked No. 3, but right now, the rookie appears to have all the momentum. He's earning rave reviews, to the point that it's actually setting expectations too high. Nix was always going to pick up the playbook quickly and impress coaches with his processing speed.
I am not a betting man, but if I were, I'd put money on Bo Nix to start under center in Week 1. The Broncos want to win games this season, sure, but it's impossible to deny that the overarching goal, from the front office on down, is to build for the future. A future presumably centered on Nix. If he can stand in the kitchen and take the heat, there's no reason to delay Nix's ascent.