Cameron Heyward's contract extension does come with some obvious risk
For the better part of a decade now, Cameron Heyward has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He has six Pro Bowl appearances and three first-team All-Pro nods, proving how dominant he has been. Knowing how great he has been, the Steelers were able to agree to terms on an extension to keep him with the team for another three years.
The terms of the deal were pretty substantial, as Heyward's deal is worth $45 million. It includes $29 million of new money and guarantees $16 million. It's a solid deal that should allow Heyward to retire a Steeler and a Steeler only, but the fact that it's a solid deal does not mean that it's risk-free.
Heyward's 2023 campaign left a lot to be desired, as he racked up just two sacks in 11 games played. Heyward wound up missing substantial time with a groin injury which, of course, played a role in what was a down year overall for him.
Not only is he coming off of a major injury, but Heyward plays at a very physically demanding position and happens to also be 35 years old. By the time this contract runs out, he'll be in his late 30s. An older defensive lineman coming off of a major injury doesn't exactly sound like the kind of player who is going to be elite for much longer. Let's also not forget Heyward contemplated retirement.
Still, even with the risk, this was a deal that was going to get done. Heyward not only has a tremendous resume and the ability to bounce back from what was a down year in 2023, but he's an established leader in the locker room. Letting him go would not go over well in Pittsburgh, so the Steelers ensured that would not be the case, likely for the rest of Heyward's career.
With the quarterback situation in flux at best, defense is going to have to carry the Steelers once again if they want to make any sort of run. Their defense is at their best when Heyward is playing Pro Bowl-caliber football, recording 10-plus sack seasons.
If he can find a way to stay healthy, Heyward can easily revert back to that player. The only question is how realistic is it for him to remain on the field for 17 or more games for the next three years given his age and the fact that he had a major injury in 2023.