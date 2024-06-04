CeeDee Lamb is MIA at Cowboys camp, and Jerry Jones is in trouble
By Lior Lampert
Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson being made the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL on Monday could be short-lived, or so we thought.
Many believed the Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would follow suit amid their contractual standoff after Jefferson got paid. It finally felt like you could see a light at the end of the tunnel. Alas, nothing has materialized.
Lamb has been holding out from Dallas' offseason workout program and organized team activities (OTAs) as he seeks a lucrative long-term contract. However, members of the organization have downplayed the matter because participation has been voluntary to this point.
But that changed on Tuesday when the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp officially began -- and Lamb was nowhere to be found. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the three-time Pro Bowler is not "expected" to attend as he waits for an extension from Dallas.
Why is Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones taking so long to compensate his star offensive playmaker? Recent buzz suggests Dallas would ramp up their sense of urgency to sign Lamb in response to the Vikings/Jefferson agreeing to a deal. Nonetheless, the situation seemingly remains the same.
Lamb was going to break the bank regardless of the money Jefferson earned in his new pact with the Vikings. But the latter's payday was the worst possible news the Cowboys could have received on a Monday morning during negotiations with the former.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Lamb is owed a fully guaranteed $17.991 million in 2024 under his current contract terms. But he wants to be financially recognized for his efforts as one of the best receivers in football, and understandably so. Especially considering he led the league in receptions (135) last season and finished second in receiving yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12).
In the wake of Jefferson's deal getting settled, the pressure is on Jones and the Cowboys front office to rectify the Lamb crisis ASAP.