Dolphins should be on the phone ASAP with Steelers to talk Russell Wilson
The Miami Dolphins were dealt a devastating blow with their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, suffering yet another concussion. He's not choosing to retire, at least not yet, but it'll be a while before we see Tagovailoa back in game action, if we do even see him again this season.
With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins were set to turn to Skylar Thompson, the team's backup who in eight games (two starts) has completed just 57.1 percent of his throws and had thrown for one touchdown compared to three interceptions. Underwhelming, to say the least.
To add insult to injury, Thompson wound up leaving Sunday's game early due to a chest injury, forcing Tim Boyle, a quarterback who was on their practice squad just last week, to take his place. Relying on Boyle is obviously less than ideal, and is something that general manager Chris Grier simply cannot afford to do. They do have Tyler Huntley, but he's another unproven option. With that in mind, turning to the trade market as soon as possible would be in Grier's best interest.
One obvious trade target for Miami would be Russell Wilson. As uninspiring as that might be, that's an easy move for Grier to make right now.
Dolphins should do whatever they can to acquire Russell Wilson to try and fix QB room
The Dolphins hope that Tagovailoa can return sometime soon, but there's no timetable for his return, and there presumably won't be one for a little while. The Dolphins like Thompson, but he has proven nothing at the NFL level. Players like Huntley and Boyle are unproven. Wilson has been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL in the last couple of years, but he's certainly better than what they've got right now, right?
The 35-year-old might not have the highest of ceilings anymore, but he's a smart enough quarterback to not cost his team games. Even last season, while he didn't live up to his contract, he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. All things considered, he wasn't bad, and with the playmakers and play-callers Miami has, Wilson might even be able to elevate his game a tad.
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to start, but he has yet to appear in a game. He has missed all three games with a calf injury, and his replacement, Justin Fields, has led Pittsburgh to three straight wins. Fields hasn't lit the scoreboard on fire, but has made plays when he's needed to.
At this point, it's hard to envision the Steelers mixing things up under center unless Fields starts to really struggle. Not only are they winning now, but Fields is the only quarterback on their roster who has a chance to be a piece of the future. It would make no sense to bench Fields right now or anytime soon even if Wilson was healthy. The Steelers have every reason to see how well he can play for several more weeks before even thinking about Wilson.
It shouldn't cost much for Miami to acquire Wilson, and this kind of trade could help them tread water until Tagovailoa might be able to come back. He won't win them a Super Bowl, but can potentially keep them in a playoff race or at the very least give them a better chance than Thompson, Boyle, or Huntley.
It's uninspiring and underwhelming, but it's better than what they've got.