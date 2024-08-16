Grade the trade: Heat rescue former champ from purgatory in blockbuster 3-team proposal
In the thick of the NBA offseason there likely aren't many moves left. Nevertheless, there are still several notable players who have been involved in trade rumors yet who haven't been moved. Similarly, there are plenty of competitive teams with clear flaws. This opens up the possibility of a last-second offseason trade or allows for speculation on some possible early-season trades once we see each team in action.
Kyle Kuzma was one player who many expected to be traded during the offseason. However, he still remains on a rebuilding Wizards squad. Kuzma's skill set as a big wing (6-foot-9) and shot-creator would be valuable to plenty of contenders or teams looking to move closer to contention. Additionally, Kuzma would likely be available at somewhat of a discount price.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz came up with a blockbuster 3-team trade that sees Kuzma land in South Beach. The Heat has been in rumors for several All-Star level players and feel like they are at least one piece away from competing in an improved Eastern Conference. Kuzma would be an ideal fit as a shot-creating wing with a versatile skill set. This would give the Wizards an opportunity to double down on their rebuild and focus on the upcoming 2025 draft. The Magic enter this deal as the third team but crucially fill their void of a playmaking guard who can also shoot. Let's dive into this trade and ultimately figure out who the biggest winner is.
The Heat land Kyle Kuzma in a bonkers 3-team trade
Miami Heat Receive: F Kyle Kuzma
Orlando Magic Receive: PG Malcolm Brogdon, G/F Josh Richardson, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Washington Wizards Receive: G Cole Anthony, F Jett Howard, F Nikola Jović, F Duncan Robinson, 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected, via Miami Heat*)
Let's start off with the Heat as they got the best player in the deal. As hinted at earlier Kuzma's fit with the Heat feels pretty seamless. The Heat could use another wing especially one with size. Furthermore, Miami's 21st-ranked offense is a clear point of improvement. Kuzma averaged over 20 points in each of the past two seasons he's a multi-level scorer who greatly boosts Miami's offense.
With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kuzma the Heat would now have a talented and well-rounded frontcourt. This trade gives the Heat a chance to upgrade their roster in a meaningful way without breaking the bank. Holding onto key young players such as Jaime Jaquez and Kel'el Ware is a massive win for the Heat. As is trading just one first-round pick that's five years down the road.
While at first glance this looks like a great deal for the Heat this trade poses some issues. For starters, the Heat are gutting their wing depth which is already fairly limited. By trading Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, and Josh Richardson the Heat would have to count on unproven players such as Haywood Highsmith and second-round pick Pelle Larsson for significant rotation minutes.
Jovic is the player Miami misses the most as a versatile 6-foot-10 forward with plenty of upside at 21. Regardless to get a talented player like Kuzma you have to give something up and Jovic is the player who the Heat would most reasonably trade. The main problem with this move is Butler's uncertain future with the team. The 2025 free agent's future with Miami has been unclear since the season wrapped up.
The Heat certainly get better with this trade but they still aren't guaranteed contenders. If the Heat are committed to at least a few more years with Butler this deal makes sense. However, all signs point to the Heat letting him test free agency. As a result, they should hang on to their young players and depth even though this deal is good value.
Heat grade: B
By trading Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon the Wizards get a chance to fully bottom out. A true youth movement as the Wizards look to land a top pick in the 2025 draft is logical. This deal gives them intriguing young players such as Nikola Jovic, Cole Anthony and Jett Howard. Duncan Robinson is a solid veteran wing with a knack for 3-point shooting.
Jovic is a 21-year-old with plenty of upside. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc. His combination of size, rebounding, playmaking, and shooting is very intriguing. With the Wizards Jovic would be given plenty of opportunities and could reach his full potential. Anthony is a talented microwave scorer but doesn't appear to be a long-term fit in Orlando. Howard was the 11th pick of the 2023 draft he didn't contribute much as a rookie but has promise as a big wing who can shoot.
While this deal nets the Wizards some solid upside players with Jovic being the most exciting this return feels underwhelming considering they are trading two high-quality veterans. It's understandable why Washington didn't land a haul of picks. However, landing just one future first-round pick in 2029 feels disappointing. The Wizards could at least have gotten some future second picks or a first-round pick in 2025 or 2026. Overall, this deal makes sense from a direction standpoint for the Wizards but the value is slightly off.
Wizards grade: C+
Last but not least we arrive at the Orlando Magic side of the deal. The Magic upgraded their league-worst 3-point shooting by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and drafting Tristan Da Silva. However, they could still use another shooter and playmaking guard. This mold perfectly describes Malcolm Brogdon. The former Sixth Man of the Year shot 41 percent from 3 and averaged 5.5 assists with the Blazers last season.
Brogdon is also one of the best decision-makers in the league. The lineup possibilities between Brogdon, KCP and Jalen Suggs are very exciting. The Magic would now have three high-quality and trustworthy backcourt players to pair with their young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Crucially all three players with Orlando's identity of size and defense.
The addition of Brogdon comes at a discount price of Cole Anthony and Jett Howard. Anthony is a strong isolation scorer however, his lack of playmaking and inconsistent shooting make him a difficult fit with the Magic long term. While the Magic just selected Howard with the 11th overall pick in 2023 he appears to be a project player. On a Magic team that is looking to compete right now, Howard will have a hard time developing. This return and Brogdon's ideal fit make this trade a no-brainer for the Magic. Ultimately, by adding Brogdon the Magic come out as the biggest winners of this deal and could be a legit top-3 seed in the East.