In the Market: Grading the landing spots of the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft
The top quarterback prospects from college have been selected by NFL teams in this year's draft. Now, let's grade each landing spot for the top quarterbacks.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL Draft has arrived, and lingering questions were finally answered. Perhaps one universal question that was worth following throughout the pre-draft process was where the top quarterback prospects would end up in the pros. Well, everyone besides Caleb Williams, who was heavily expected to go to the Chicago Bears with the first overall selection.
For the most part, the beginning of the first round was chalk, with Jayden Daniels going to the Washington Commanders, as expected, and Drake Maye being picked third overall by the New England Patriots, who turned away offers from the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings to swap picks.
But then, at the No. 8 pick, chaos ensued when the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr., despite giving a huge contract to Kirk Cousins this offseason.
To close out Round 1, the Vikings traded up to the No. 10 spot to take Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Two picks later, Bo Nix heads to the Denver Broncos to address an obvious area of need.
The picks were made, now let's grade the landing spots for each of the top quarterback prospects.
Caleb Williams, No. 1 overall, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears made the least surprising move of the NFL Draft. Even when the Bears had Justin Fields on the roster, the expectation was that they would use the No. 1 pick on Williams. But once the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, fans were getting ready to order their customized Williams jerseys.
Williams has been dubbed the No. 1 pick in this year's draft two years ago. He has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, although it may seem like a bit of a reach. But if you watched him play for the USC Trojans, he had the ability to extend plays with his legs and make some unreal and unfathomable throws to put many touchdowns on the board.
Now, Williams enters an ideal situation. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made sure Williams would have everything he needed to succeed, and that's by adding running back D'Andre Swift in free agency and trading for Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen. Oh, and they used the No. 9 overall pick on Washington stud wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Make no mistake about it, this is a great situation for Williams.
Grade: A+
Jayden Daniels, No. 2 overall, Washington Commanders
The 2024 NFL Draft began with the No. 2 overall pick, held by the Washington Commanders. Even though there was some debate how the Commanders would use the pick, they went with the player that was heavily linked to them in mock drafts -- Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
No one's stock raised more this past year than Daniels, and for good reason. During this past season with the LSU Tigers, he showcased his throwing ability and willingness to extend plays with his legs, both of which have given opposing defenses fits. It certainly helped that he had two first-round receivers to throw to in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but it's a testament to Daniels for being able to get them the football.
Daniels' fit in Washington makes sense, considering offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has worked primarily with dual-threat quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Williams. Daniels also has some good receivers to work with in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
If there is one area of concern, it's the offensive line. Last year, Washington quarterbacks were sacked 65 times, tied with the Carolina Panthers for second most in the NFL. Their new offensive line coach is Bobby Johnson, who comes over from the New York Giants. Johnson oversaw an o-line last year that allowed a league-high 85 sacks. While yes, Daniels has the ability to escape the pocket, it's way more ideal that he has the proper pass protection upfront.
The Commanders need to bolster that offensive line in the near future. If that does, Daniels can become a real threat in the NFC.
Grade: B+
Drake Maye, No. 3 overall, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are once again using a first round pick on a quarterback to try and replace Tom Brady. Mac Jones worked out for one year before flaming out and being sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars to back up Trevor Lawrence. There was plenty of buzz surrounding the Patriots, as they were listening to calls for the No. 3 overall pick. Despite offers by the Vikings and Giants, they opted to stay put and take Maye.
Much like Williams, Maye was long believed to be a top quarterback prospect in 2024. He shined taking over for Sam Howell in the 2022 season. But this past season, Maye struggled at points, which in turn, caused his stock to drop, with more critiques about his abilities, such as footwork. However, Maye still showed the play-making abilities that show he can thrive at the next level.
While that's all well and good, Maye is entering an unideal situation. Last year, the Patriots failed to do anything on offense. The team is relatively young, and Maye will be targeting Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk.
Maye would benefit by sitting the first season so he gets a better grasp of the playbook, and has a better supporting cast surrounding him.
Grade: B-
Michael Penix Jr., No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons
This was the most befuddling selection of the entire NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons have been in quarterback purgatory after the team traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. The likes of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder tried to fill the role of starting quarterback, but both flopped. So, the Falcons threw huge money at Kirk Cousins. Specifically, a four-year, $180 million contract, $100 million of which is guaranteed.
But the Falcons, scared to be stuck in quarterback purgatory, used the eighth overall pick on Penix. With their choice of the top defensive players and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze on the board, the Falcons bypassed them and chose Penix.
This isn't a knock on Penix whatsoever. As you know, I ranked the Washington quarterback high throughout this past season. The thing is, he is entering a bad situation. Penix will be sitting for possibly two years or more as an older quarterback. He could have ended up on other teams ith a better chance to start immediately (i.e. the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos). Instead, he is stuck on the bench in Atlanta.
Look, having the likes of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney to target in the future is solid in addition to handing the football off to Bijan Robinson. But the fit right now isn't good.
Grade: D
J.J. McCarthy, No. 10 overall, Minnesota Vikings
Out of all the realistic landing spots for J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota was the best. Come on, he gets to throw passes to wide receivers Justin Jeffrson and Jordan Addision, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Plus getting to play in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense will no doubt be beneficial to McCarthy as he makes the transition to the NFL.
Make no mistake about it, McCarthy has a strong chance to play well in Minnesota. It may be more based on the situation than the quarterback himself. McCarthy has the intangibles and the leadership qualities that won over the Vikings, but his play in college was a mixed bag. Granted, there wasn't a huge sample size.
Grade: A
Bo Nix, No. 12 overall, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos really needed a quarterback and couldn't afford to pass on one. That, and they didn't have a second-round pick. So with the No. 12 overall pick, the Broncos had a choice -- pick a signal-caller or pass on one altogether. The Broncos chose Oregon's Bo Nix, who slots in immediately as their starting quarterback.
Nix was stellar his past two seasons at Oregon, which we noted in previous editions of the column. Learning under Payton will do wonders for Nix, as the veteran head coach has always boasted some of the best offenses in the league on an annual basis. It certainly helps that Nix will have his Oregon teammate, Troy Franklin, joining him as part of the team's passing attack. One area of concern is if the Broncos will move on from Courtland Sutton, who has been the subject of trade talks this offseason.
While there are some who may not be fans of Nix, I think he should translate well to the NFL, and getting to play under Payton is a positive.
Grade: B
Spencer Rattler, No. 150 overall, New Orleans Saints
The last top quarterback prospect was Spencer Rattler, who had to wait quite a while until his name was called. After the 12th overall selection, there wasn't a quarterback drafted in the next 138 picks, which set an NFL Draft record. But Rattler would finally get the call from an NFL team -- the New Orleans Saints.
Out of the remaining quarterbacks outside the top 10, Rattler had the highest upside. He gets to join a Saints team led by Derek Carr, who played under expectations last season. While Dennis Allen leaves a lot to be desired as a head coach, the Saints did bring in Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator. That is a positive. The thing is, as a fifth-round pick, would Rattler have meaningful playing time? Well he is slotted in behind backup Jake Haener, so he would have to defeat him in training camp for the spot.
Joining the Saints with the likes of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave is a plus for Rattler. It's just a matter of whether he'd have a realistic chance of, say, replacing Carr down the line.
Grade: C-