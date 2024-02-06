Kyle Shanahan Super Bowl record: Appearances, wins, miscues and more
Kyle Shanahan is the architect of one of the most successful coaching trees in the NFL, but how has he fared in the Super Bowl?
While he may not have the same historic track record as Andy Reid, few will dispute that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the NFL's best. Shanahan has posted a strong 72-54 record over his seven years as the 49ers' head coach and has generated one of the league's strongest coaching trees, producing a litany of notable coaches like Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans and Robert Saleh.
This will be Shanahan's second appearance in the Super Bowl as a head coach and his third overall trip to the big game. How has he fared in the Super Bowl?
Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl History
Team
Role
Super Bowl
Opponent
Result
Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Coordinator
LI
New England Patriots
34-28 Loss
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach
LIV
Kansas City Chiefs
31-20 Loss
The theme of Shanahan's Super Bowl history has been late collapses. While he wasn't the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the team that blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots to lose in overtime. A big part of Atlanta's loss was due to overly aggressive play calls from Shanahan, who decided to keep throwing the ball instead of shifting to a more ball-control centric offense to ice the win.
Super Bowl LIV saw Shanahan's 49ers enter the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead only to give up 21 unanswered points to cough up the chance to add a sixth Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco's ledger. The 49ers did have an opportunity to win the game at the end but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to complete a deep pass to Emmanuel Sanders that would have put them in position for a go-ahead score.
The end result of that drive was a fourth-and-10 sack for Garoppolo and Kansas City scoring the game-icing touchdown on the ensuing drive. While Shanahan may not bear as much responsibility for that loss as he did for Atlanta's, there is a lot of pressure on him to win a title and justify his status as one of the league's best coaches.