Latest Steelers-Davante Adams rumor is Brandon Aiyuk all over again
Much of the NFL offseason was dominated by unwanted Brandon Aiyuk rumors. Aiyuk wanted a new contract, and was willing to do just about anything to get it. He even requested a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers hoping to find a team willing to give him that elusive contract.
One of many teams involved in the Aiyuk sweepstakes was the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's not hard to see why. Wide receiver was a glaring need for them, with George Pickens being the only reliable target. Adding one of Aiyuk's caliber would help their offense tremendously. With an average offense, the Steelers would be a force to be reckoned with thanks to their elite defense.
An Aiyuk trade ultimately never came to fruition not only for the Steelers, but for any interested team. The wideout wound up inking a massive extension to remain in San Francisco long-term. While that felt like a major blow for the Steelers, they've begun the year 3-1, might have their quarterback of the future, and can always find their receiver upgrade by the trade deadline.
An obvious solution for Pittsburgh would be Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who requested a trade away from the team just days ago. Adams would immediately plug in as the team's top wide receiver and help the offense as a whole immensely. The good news for Steelers fans is that they've reportedly inquired about acquiring Adams according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The problem with this report, though, is that it just feels like the Aiyuk drama all over again.
Latest Steelers-Davante Adams rumor is setting fans up for disappointment
As mentioned above, the Steelers make too much sense for Adams. They're a team that will squarely be in the playoff race, they desperately need wide receiver help, and might even be able to get him for cheap.
The problem with this rumor, though, is that there are many questions that have to be answered. Does Adams want to join the Steelers when he has opportunities to play with guys like Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, his former quarterbacks? Would he be willing to re-work his deal to fit into Pittsburgh's salary cap? These questions that need answering make it feel less likely that this will happen.
We already know Adams wants to join the Jets for several reasons. The Saints might not be quite as enticing, but with Carr there and the team getting off to a decent start, he'd almost certainly be happy to go there. There are probably a couple of other teams Adams would be happy to go to. We have absolutely no idea what Adams thinks of Justin Fields and of the Steelers organization.
Is it possible Adams will join Pittsburgh? Absolutely - but there was a chance Aiyuk would end up in Pittsburgh as well. Chances are, if Aiyuk was eager to be a Steeler, that would've happened. Chances are, Adams will end up in a location he wants to end up in. The unknown is what makes it feel unlikely that Adams will land in Pittsburgh when several other enticing options are out there.