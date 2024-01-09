Lee Corso picks Michigan to win CFP National Championship Game, GameDay crew agrees
Every Saturday morning, college football fans await the end of College GameDay to see Lee Corso make his headgear pick. So it's only natural that on the final day of the season, the Monday of the CFP National Championship Game, we as fans wait one more time.
Inside NRG Stadium ahead of kickoff between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, the GameDay crew went down the line making their picks, but then it was the legendary Corso's turn.
And just like two of his co-hosts, he went with the favorite to win the national championship.
Lee Corso picks Michigan to beat Washington for national championship
Corso reached down and picked up the Michigan helmet, just as he did at the Rose Bowl a week ago, taking the Wolverines to complete their perfect season at 15-0 and win the national championship.
Corso admitted what everyone feels, that it's impossible not to respect Washington and what they've done to get here. But it's going to be the Wolverines in Corso's book who get the job done in Houston.
He wasn't alone, however, in picking Michigan to get the win. Desmond Howard, unsurprisingly as a former Wolverines star in Ann Arbor, and Joey Galloway also picked Jim Harbaugh's team to get the win on Monday night against Washington. Pat McAfee, ever the contrarion, was the only member of the College GameDay crew who took the Washington Huskies to pull off the upset for the national title.
Though it might not be the matchup in the CFP National Championship Game that anyone envisioned when the season began, both of these teams were wholly deserving. That's why the line for the game never grew past 4.5 points in favor of Michigan -- these two programs and squads are both legit and could win this game.
If you ask Corso, though, it's time for Michigan to get back to the pinnacle of the sport for the first time in more than 25 years.