NBA Rumors: Lakers prized trade chip, Clippers-Paul George update, Bronny James outlook
- Bronny James' stock is on the rise after the NBA Draft Combine
- Clippers motivated to re-sign Paul George and James Harden
- Lakers could float Rui Hachimura in offseason trade talks
The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks are almost there if NBA history tells us anything. For the rest of the league, it's about time to focus on what's ahead. The offseason promises a great many changes as front offices navigate the new collective bargaining agreement and a shifting competitive landscape.
Here are the NBA rumors most worthy of your attention on this fine hump day.
NBA Rumors: Bronny James viewed as 'legit' prospect by league execs
When Bronny James first entered his name in the NBA Draft, there was a tremendous wave of skepticism both in league circles and among the public. James averaged 4.8 points on 36.7 percent shooting as a freshman at USC. At 6-foot-2, he was too small to operate as a true wing, but not prolific enough as a playmaker to run point. There were plenty of valid questions about his NBA qualifications.
Initially, there was a widespread belief that Bronny was garnering attention and media buzz only because of his father. To a certain extent, that's true. How many projected second-round picks can headline ESPN or generate hundreds of thousands of engagements on Twitter? None. Bronny is unique because of his family ties. When your dad is LeBron James — and when your dad publicly professes a desire to team up with you — it's going to generate some extra heat.
That said, James Jr. has done an excellent job in recent weeks of building a case separate from his father. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, NBA scouts are starting to come around as Bronny as a "legit" prospect after a strong showcase in the league's California pro day.
"James conducted a 40-minute one-on-zero workout where he again displayed his physical ability with explosive dunks and improved perimeter shooting -- making a barrage of 3-pointers from all over the court. NBA executives expressed varying views to ESPN as to the importance of such showcases as an evaluation tool, but James certainly did not hurt his standing among team officials, who have warmed up to view him as a legit NBA prospect over the past few weeks, especially seeing how he performed compared to his peers."
Bronny worked out in front of executives from all 30 teams at the Lakers' practice facility. Since he's expected to deny workout requests from all but two teams, that pro day could prove consequential in terms of where James ends up. Assuming the Phoenix Suns don't shoot themselves in the foot and draft Bronny in the first round, the 19-year-old is probably looking at a second-round selection. There are a lot of potential landing spots before the Lakers are on the clock at No. 55.
Even if Bronny only participates in individual workouts for Los Angeles and Phoenix, as expected, that won't prevent other teams from considering him. The NBA Draft is a free-for-all and Klutch Sports does not have enough leverage to prevent a gutsy front office from moving on LeBron's kid at No. 45 or something. What is Bronny going to do? Hold out after averaging 4.8 points in college? The Klutch apparatus is a powerful machine, but Bronny has not earned the right to hand-pick his destination.
NBA Rumors: Clippers 'determined' to re-sign Paul George and James Harden
The Los Angeles Clippers are embroiled in a maelstrom of free agency rumors as Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook all become eligible to walk this summer. The latter's future is unclear, but the Clippers are quite dedicated to retaining the first two — George and Harden. How dedicated is the question.
George has been at the center of speculation in recent weeks, as he is the rumored Plan A for a desperate Philadelphia 76ers team with $60 million in cap space. The Clippers are allegedly unwilling to offer George more than Kawhi Leonard received on his in-season extension (three years, $152.3 million), while the Sixers can offer a four-year max contract well in excess of $200 million.
Is another year of guaranteed money and an extra $60-70 million worth moving across the country and leaving your hometown team? Only George can answer that. He presumably wants to stay with the Clippers, but the onus is on Steve Ballmer and the front office to pay him his worth. George is 34 years old, so the hesitation to uncork a full-blown max deal is understandable.
What the Clippers don't want to do is lose George for nothing before moving into a new arena next season. The Intuit Dome was a massive undertaking for the organization and the only way to get a positive return on investment is to put butts in seats. Paul George puts butts in seats.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are "determined" to re-sign both George and Harden.
"The Clippers are determined to keep Paul George and James Harden in free agency, and the organization will move into the new, state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for the start of next season."
There aren't too many alternatives available in free agency and the Clippers aren't loaded with trade assets. Maybe a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan is possible in a pinch, but that does not move the needle in a positive direction. When push comes to shove, it feels like the Clippers will cave and give George his desired contract. The alternative could be catastrophic.
As for Harden, there isn't much noise about him leaving for a new team. But, we've all learned not to count out the unexpected with Harden. He initially demanded a trade to Los Angeles because the Sixers wouldn't gift him a long-term max contract. Well, are the Clippers going to fork one over? Probably not. It could get dicey, in theory, if Harden gets a lucrative offer from outside LA. It's just a matter of finding a team actually willing to engage the Clippers in a bidding war. That team might not exist.
NBA Rumors: Lakers could dangle Rui Hachimura in trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason plan continues to evolve, as does their search for a new head coach. With J.J, Redick as the clear frontrunner, the belief in league circles is that LeBron James will be back next season on a reworked contract. Assuming that is true, Los Angeles faces a conundrum — chase a third star or focus on quality depth pieces.
Right now, it appears that Los Angeles is leaning toward the latter approach. Maybe that changes if the right star becomes available, however "right" is defined. Darius Garland is a popular name in the rumor mill these days and Los Angeles can certainly justify a pursuit of Brandon Ingram. But, with the new CBA set to restrict heavy-spending teams, there is an equally strong case for spreading out the wealth as much as possible.
Either way, the Lakers are going to actively explore the trade market. There is only so much trade ammo in the chamber for Rob Pelinka — Los Angeles has three first-round picks and a largely uninspiring collection of role players — but the Lakers have enough to meaningfully upgrade the roster. That is an absolute must as James enters the twilight of his historic career.
One potential trade chip, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, is Rui Hachimura. That only makes sense, as Hachimura is due $17 million next season. That is a prime salary-matching number, and Hachimura is one of the few L.A. role players who can command actual value in a swap. He averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on .537/.422/.739 splits last season.
That said, Buha cautions against tossing Hachimura into the trade machine with reckless abandon. Opposing teams "just didn't covet" him at the February deadline and the Lakers are not "actively" shopping the 26-year-old. It would take the right opportunity to land a truly impactful upgrade.