NBA Rumors: Warriors high trade valuation, Knicks big man target, Cooper Flagg hype train
Basketball fans are eating good this summer. Between Summer League hoops and the upcoming Paris Olympics, there won't be too much of a lull for those craving hoops. In between game action, there will be plenty of NBA rumors to sustain us. Even as the offseason hits what appears to be a lull.
Free agency has largely petered out, save for a couple noteworthy role players. The trade market isn't dead, but it's not popping either. And yet, with the new CBA impacting how teams operate and several new contenders emerging from the initial summer frenzy, there should be plenty of changes on the horizon.
Here is the latest NBA scuttlebutt to kick off the weekend.
NBA Rumors: Cooper Flagg arrives at Duke as consensus 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 pick
It's generally unwise to place significant stock in NBA Draft evaluations a year out. But, as we gear up for the 2025 class, it's hard to imagine anybody not named Cooper Flagg ending up in the No. 1 spot. The 6-foot-9 forward arrives at Duke highly accomplished, having competed with the USA national select team at 17 years old. Flagg spent his summer scrimmaging against the best NBA players of a generation and thriving. That does not happen with teenagers... ever.
He is not perfect, but Flagg is one of the most balanced prospects in recent memory. Few No. 1 picks from the last decade can touch Flagg as a prospect. There is one notable exception — the king of NBA Draft kings, Victor Wembanyama — but Flagg's hype is outpacing Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, even Anthony Davis.
Here's what Jonathan Wasserman has to say in his first 2025 mock draft for Bleacher Report.
"Extreme versatility defines Flagg's game, as he continues to show improvement working on the ball with his ball-handling, playmaking and self-created shotmaking. Duke is going to use the 6'9" forward as an initiator in transition and ball-screen situations, though he's also naturally effective tapping into his athleticism and motor off the ball."
Flagg was the No. 1 pick in FanSided's initial 2025 mock, too. That will align with every other reputable draft outlet. Flagg isn't without competition. Ace Bailey made a late run at Flagg's No. 1 recruit title, while French point guard Nolan Traore lit up the international summer circuit. At the end of the day, though, it would take a titanic shift in the landscape for Flagg to fall off his current mantle.
The NBA is all about the intersection of size and skill these days. At 6-foot-9, Flagg is a preternaturally gifted defender who can switch screens, protect the weak side of the rim, and mirror ball-handlers at the point of attack. On offense, he's comfortable scaling up or down to fit the personnel around him. Ask Flagg to create out of pick-and-rolls and generate offense, and he will oblige. Ask him to set screens, cut to the rim, and supply connective tissue, and he's perfectly content. That adaptability will allow Flagg to fit just about anywhere when he gets to the next level.
NBA Rumors: Knicks asked about Hawks' Clint Capela in trade talks
The New York Knicks have put together arguably the best offseason in the NBA. From Jalen Brunson's discount extension, to the Mikal Bridges trade, to a sneaky excellent NBA Draft performance, there aren't too many notes for the Knicks front office. A-plus job. And yet, holes remain.
Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Oklahoma City Thunder on a three-year, $87 million contract, a price tag the Knicks simply could not match. Mitchell Robinson can step back into the starting center role, but New York needs a backup. Re-signing Precious Achiuwa is on the table, but he's undersized and won't provide the same defensive security the Hartenstein-Robinson duo once did.
New York has been connected to a few intriguing trade targets, including Utah's Walker Kessler and Detroit's Jalen Duren. Neither feels particularly realistic at this juncture, though, and the Knicks are doing their homework elsewhere. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Atlanta Hawks veteran Clint Capela is another name the Knicks have checked in on.
Capela would be an excellent solution to what ails the Knicks. He can't quite match Hartenstein's dynamism at this stage in his career, but Capela is one of the NBA's top rebounders and he's still an intimidating shot-blocker in the paint. At 29 years old, the Swiss 7-footer is entering the final year of his contract, worth $22.3 million.
It's unclear what exactly the Knicks would give up to acquire Capela. That contract is pricey and the Knicks aren't super flexible on the financial front, even after Brunson's widely celebrated discount. The Knicks would need to match salaries with their return package. Perhaps their clearest path to doing so — Bojan Bogdanovic's expiring $18 million salary — was axed with the Bridges trade.
If the Knicks can pull it off, Capela helps. He will set sturdy screens for Jalen Brunson, provide another vertical threat behind (or in front of) Robinson, and anchor Tom Thibodeau's drop coverage scheme with aplomb.
NBA Rumors: Warriors value Brandin Podziemski more than other teams
The Golden State Warriors are the most engaged team in Lauri Markkanen trade conversations, but there's a snag. The Utah Jazz want sophomore two-guard Brandin Podziemski, a reasonable demand considering Markkanen's All-Star status, favorable contract, and excellent projected fit in Golden State. Danny Ainge always drives a hard bargain (caution is advised), but the idea of getting Markkanen without handing over Podziemski was never realistic. Especially since the Jazz covet him.
Alas, the Warriors aren't budging right now. Podziemski is beloved in the organization and the Warriors want to pair Markkanen with their young core, rather than field him to replace it. There is an emphasis on maximizing Stephen Curry's remaining years, but Golden State also needs to map out the future. Shortsightedness has been the death of countless front offices in the past.
If Golden State can squeeze enough draft picks into a trade to keep Podziemski and still land Markkanen, great. It just doesn't sound likely. And, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors value Podziemski more than other teams.
"From the Warriors’ side, his internal value, which appears to supersede the external reputation, can be spelled out through some of his rookie numbers."
He goes on to list a number of impressive stats that highlight how effective Podziemski was as a rookie. The most important is probably 1,968 — the number of minutes Podziemski was on the court during his inaugural NBA campaign. Steve Kerr has long shied away from inexperienced players, but Podz broke the mold with his high-IQ approach, defensive intensity, and impressively well-rounded skill set.
He shoots, passes, rebounds, and defends. Sure, he's not the classically explosive scorer we tend to associate with the term 'upside,' but Podziemski's skill level, body control, and feel could all yield All-Star impact down the line. Golden State certainly believes it will. And thus, we can probably move on from the Markkanen-Dubs talk until further notice.
Sometimes, a team just falls in love with their dude. That appears to be the case with Podziemski in Golden State. There's no way he gets tossed in a trade because the Warriors simply peg his value way about the rest of the league. Only time will tell who's on the right side of that spectrum.