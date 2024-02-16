NBA rumors: Warriors talked to Rich Paul, future buyout candidates, 76ers-Drummond almost happened
- 76ers thought Bulls-Andre Drummond trade was happening
- Davis Bertans, Delon Wright, Evan Fournier on front office radars
- Warriors spoke to LeBron James' representation before trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors made waves with a trade they didn't make before the Feb. 8 cutoff. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors made a legitimate push to acquire LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. Those advances were firmly rebuffed, but it's notable that teams are circling LeBron like vultures. Los Angeles' season has been disappointing by their high standards, and LeBron hasn't exactly been secretive about his frustration.
Now we have more information about the pre-deadline events, courtesy of ESPN's Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, and Woj. Apparently, Golden State owner Joe Lacob and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. had direct conversations with Rich Paul, LeBron's Klutch Sports agent and longtime advisor.
"Warriors governor Joe Lacob called Jeanie Buss, his counterpart with the Lakers, and inquired about James' state of mind in the wake of James' Emoji of Apparent Discontent. Buss suggested Lacob speak with Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports and James' longtime representative. That conversation happened, according to Wojnarowski and Shelburne. Paul told Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State's general manager, that James had no interest in any trade from the Lakers, per ESPN's reporting. But the very existence of that conversation is a highly unusual NBA bombshell."
On one hand, this would seem to shut down the idea of LeBron leaving the Lakers. He had the chance to potentially team up with Stephen Curry in Golden State — another major west coast market, with a superstar perfectly suited to his skill set — and said no. On the other hand, there is more and more smoke about LeBron's uncertain future with each passing day. If the Lakers can't sustain their current momentum and manage a deep playoff run, James will have a decision to make entering his 22nd NBA season. That decision could get more complicated if another team drafts Bronny James.
It's difficult to imagine LeBron actually departing the Lakers and all his business interests in LA at this point, but the Warriors are the perfect situation on paper. A trade would certainly gut the Dubs' roster, but at the same time, we have all been fantasizing about LeBron and Steph playing together for a decade. It's the ultimate skill set harmony — James' elite slashing and playmaking combined with Curry's propulsive 3-point shooting. We all want to see it. Maybe James does too, deep down.
We will see if the promise of a better reality and a real shot at contention changes his frame of mind once the offseason arrives.