NFL insider ends Giants fans dreams of drafting top QB
ESPN's Adam Schefter expects the New York Giants to draft a quarterback, but their plans will disappoint fans.
The New York Giants are situated precariously at No. 6 in the upcoming NFL Draft. That's excellent position in a deep and talented draft, but it could leave the Giants inches shy of fulfilling their biggest need — quarterback.
Daniel Jones' contract is off the books after next offseason. The Giants have been thoroughly disappointed with the arc of Jones' career and, with all due respect to Tommy DeVito, there isn't a clear successor on the roster.
It's only natural to peg the NFL Draft as a place to find that long-term successor. There aren't too many bright young QBs popping up in free agency these days, and a rookie QB assures at least four years of affordable team control before their contract balloons in size.
There has been ample speculation about the Giants trading up from No. 6 to land one of the top quarterbacks on the board. Hopes of J.J. McCarthy falling to No. 6 are dwindling and with so many teams desperate to land their next signal-caller, the Giants could be out of range for all four of the projected top quarterbacks.
Caleb Williams is a shoo-in at No. 1, but we know the Giants love Jayden Daniels and are intrigued by McCarthy. Drake Maye, meanwhile, is taking pointers from Eli Manning. New York fans want one of those dudes in Giants blue next season. Unfortunately, ESPN's Adam Schefter predicts a different strategy from Joe Schoen and the front office.
"This is a team with enough other needs, and a team that is trying to win now, that I wouldn't guess that [the Giants] go quarterback at No. 6 right now. I do think there will be a quarterback selected with [a relatively high pick], whether that's in round two or three."
New York Giants could select QB in second or third round of NFL Draft
It's too early to hold the funeral, but we can probably put those Drake Maye-Giants fantasies on ice. J.J. McCarthy probably isn't walking through that door. Schefter makes a point to say that New York is in "win now" mode, essentially pegging Daniel Jones — the more experienced option — as the Giants' immediate starter, even if he is on the chopping block long term.
There should be decent quarterbacks available on day two. The recent surge in Michael Penix Jr. hype could take the Washington gunslinger off the board for New York, but Oregon's Bo Nix and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler stand out as appealing options. Nix has five years of high-level college experience under his belt; Rattler is a former five-star recruit who could end up as a major day-two steal if the right team develops him.
New York is easily the toughest market to play in, and we know the Giants value QBs who are battle-tested and built for the stage. Nix and Rattler check both boxes, and there are other fringe QBs who could sneak into the conversation with strong workouts.
For now, expect the Giants to sit tight at No. 6, add supporting talent — such as an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or cornerback — and focus on QB5 or 6 on draft boards, rather than mortgaging the future on moving up one or two spots to land "their guy."