3 Cincinnati Bengals who should be benched or worse if they don't make the playoffs
By Mark Powell
Something has to give with the Bengals
Only one team in NFL history has started the season 0-3 and still make the playoffs. The 2018 Houston Texans are the only outlier for a fact that has plagued the league for decades -- a fast start is necessary to reach your ultimate goal.
The Bengals began the season among the class of the AFC. Just a few weeks ago, Ja'Marr Chase still thought they were the best team in the conference. However, Cincinnati is staring down the barrel despite a winnable game against the Washington Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels, which the Bengals let get away.
Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy, and he has Chase and a now-healthy Tee Higgins to throw the ball to. Something is amiss in Cincinnati, and even I am at a loss for words at the real problem here.
Perhaps even worse than the Bengals 0-3 start is that one team in their division has not cooperated. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 with an easy schedule ahead. Cincinnati will need Pittsburgh to stumble -- and for Justin Fields to come crashing back down to earth -- to make any serious run at the division crown. The Bengals also sit behind the Ravens and Browns, both of whom have a win on the year.
Bengals won't need quarterback insurance behind Joe Burrow if they're this bad
When Burrow went down with a season-ending injury just last season, Jake Browning stepped in an proved himself to be a capable backup at best, and perhaps trade bait somewhere down the line for the Bengals. That time could be coming soon, as the NFL trade deadline is just weeks away. If Cincinnati remains behind the eight ball in the lead-up, the Bengals would be wise to see what they can get for Browning.
Heck, they paid Burrow all that money for a reason, even if he hasn't looked like his usual self at times this season. A backup is a backup, and there are still a few available on the free-agent market should Cincinnati wish to part ways with Browning for picks.
Of course, the Bengals could rebound and make all of this a distant memory rather quickly. It's food for thought, though, especially with the odds against them in 2024.
Bengals will likely lose at least one top-tier weapon regardless
Tee Higgins is on the franchise tag and playing in what will likely be his final season with the Bengals. A trade this season would be surprising, as the Bengals would ask for a lot in return for their No. 2 wideout, and rightly so. Higgins is set to be a free agent this coming offseason, however, and the Bengals can replace him via the NFL Draft or a cheaper option in free agency.
Higgins was hurt to start the season, something many attributed Burrow's struggles to in his first two games. Cincinnati almost beat the Chiefs without him, and they now have a clunker on their resume with him in the starting lineup. Higgins had just three catches for 39 yards on Monday night, frustrating both Bengals fans and fantasy managers alike.
While Higgins is a talented player, he has priced his way out of Cincinnati. Assuming he's unwilling to take a pay cut to remain with Burrow, he's as good as gone.
Zac Taylor is on the hot seat if Bengals miss the playoffs again
Zac Taylor can chalk up last season to playing without the Bengals franchise quarterback. We can forgive him for missing the postseason with Browning as his starting quarterback. However, a dreadful 2024 season cannot go excused, and Taylor would rightly be called into Mike Brown's office for a word or two.
Now, this is the same coach who led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, but the 2022 season is a distant memory at this point. Taylor has to live up to his team's lofty promises, and the Bungals instead keep right on Bungling.
It doesn't help that Taylor lost his offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, to the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Yet, if the Bengals prefer not to lose another head coaching candidate in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, they'd be best-served to rid themselves of Taylor in favor of the 58-year-old DC -- though Cincinnati's defense hasn't exactly impressed much the last two games, either.
In the end, this article is all hearsay, and the Bengals have a long season ahead. It's about time they start playing up to their talent level.