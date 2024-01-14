Packers warm-ups could make or break Green Bay’s chances vs. Cowboys
To say that the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys aren't intimately familiar with one another when it comes to the NFL Playoffs would be entirely disingenuous. Though they've only met eight times in postseason history, the evenly matched 4-4 record in those games along with some controversy (Dez Caught It, anyone?) and the historic success of each franchise elevates the rivalry further.
On Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, it'll be another chapter in that rivalry. However, the two teams couldn't be coming into the playoffs in more different positions.
The Packers are one of the youngest teams in the NFL having just given the keys to former first-round pick Jordan Love and sending Aaron Rodgers on his way. Yet, they shocked many by hitting their stride and surging into the playoffs as a wild card berth. Dallas, meanwhile, is veteran-laden and looking primed to capitalize on what's been built there with a deep playoff run behind Dak Prescott.
Playing at home and with the deeper, more consistent roster, it's not much of a shock that the Cowboys are a touchdown favorite in this game. Yet, given Dallas' ill-fated postseason endeavors of recent years and the upside of the Packers, no one is ruling Green Bay out just yet. Having said that, we may know just how good of a chance Matt LaFleur's team will have come warm-ups.
Packers injuries: Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander warm-ups will determine status vs. Cowboys
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who's been sidelined since Dec. 3 with a hamstring injury, will test his hamstring in warm-ups on Sunday afternoon before he and the team make a decision on whether he will play against the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, there is "optimism" Watson will be able to suit up.
As Rapoport mentioned, Green Bay's star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, is also questionable for the game after suffering a "freak" ankle injury during a jog-through practice this week. The indication from Rapoport's report is that he will also test the injury in warm-ups to see if he can go but is considered "50/50" for now.
Getting either player on the field for this game is absolutely massive for the Packers. For Watson, he can be a big factor in attacking the vaunted Cowboys defense. While the game plan could (and should) be for Green Bay to attack a suspect Dallas rushing defense, they need Love to operate consistently and effectively in the passing game as well. Having the uber-talented second-year wideout would be a tremendous asset in accomplishing that.
Alexander, however, might be more important. He's the standout of the Packers secondary without question. As Joe Barry's defense matches up with one of the best receivers in the NFL, CeeDee Lamb, and a deep group of Cowboys pass-catchers, not having CB1 out there could be detrimental and allow Dallas' offense to get rolling, especially at home.
All this is to say, Packers fans should keep an eye on the team's warm-ups and an ear to the ground about what Watson and Alexander look like. What happens then could go a long way in determining if the Packers will have a shot at an upset or make an early playoff exit.