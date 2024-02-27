Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
The NFL is a quarterback league. Just look at the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers seemed better at most positions over the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, they lost. The difference was Patrick Mahomes. He was much better than Brock Purdy, and the Chiefs are now back-to-back champions.
We are officially into the NFL Offseason. Teams will be looking to add stars on the offensive and defensive lines, the secondary, and at skill positions. However, it's the quarterbacks that will get all the headlines. It's why Justin Fields is at the top of everyone's conversations, and it's why Kirk Cousins is one of the top free agents despite careening toward 40 with a torn Achilles.
As we sit here in late February, many teams are dealing with quarterback situations that are less than ideal. It seems there are fewer great quarterbacks than ever. Let's take a look at every team's QB situation going into the offseason. Note: we will be evaluating the situation based on which quarterbacks are under contract now. We will do our best to predict how the team will react to their own situation (for example, how the Broncos will deal with Russell Wilson).
32. Minnesota Vikings
This one might come as a surprise, but the Minnesota Vikings situation is awful. We just mentioned Kirk Cousins. Does anyone actually think he's returning? The Vikings have an amazing situation for a QB. The defense holds teams in check every game. Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the league. It's a decent offensive line. This will be a good QB situation for whoever gets into the locker room.
There's no way the Vikings can go into the new league year with their current situation. Nick Mullins and Jaren Hall are the only QBs who have contracts right now. Both had chances to start last season, and it did not go well. There is no chance that's the tandem going into the season. If by some miracle the Vikings punt on another season by letting this go, they will be in this position for all of next season.