The Stefon Diggs trade just got so much worse for the Bills
The Houston Texans acquired Stefon Diggs for pennies on the dollar. That trade looks even worse for the Bills now.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills shipped Stefon Diggs out of town for pennies on the dollar, acquiring a second-round pick in the process. Buffalo has cleared much of the high-priced talent from its AFC East-winning roster this offseason, leading many to wonder exactly what Brandon Beane's plan is to build around Josh Allen.
Buffalo took on $31 million in dead cap by trading Diggs, and forfeited several draft picks. It's much of the reason I graded the trade a C from their perspective, and frankly I may have been a bit generous.
"It's unfair to fully judge Buffalo until we know their plan without Diggs. For now, this feels like a salary dump, and one which will negatively impact their franchise quarterback long term. How the Bills intend to compete in a crowded AFC with Allen at the helm remains to be seen, but trading away his favorite weapon is not a good start, regardless of the headache he can provide at times in Buffalo."
Stefon Diggs trade just got even worse for the Buffalo Bills
However, the lack of return for Diggs isn't even the worst part of said trade. It's the fact that the Texans might not be done adding draft capital if the embattled wide receiver leaves in free agency next offseason. Shortly after trading for Diggs, the Texans offered him more guaranteed money in 2024 to wipe out the final three years of his deal. Diggs accepted, and could earn another large payday next offseason as a result.
Because this is Diggs tenth season, should he leave in free agency for another team, Houston will receive another fifth-round selection as the cherry on top.
Losing Diggs would be painful for CJ Stroud and Houston, but one season with a true No. 1 receiver on the outside is better than none.
Not to mention, the Texans already had a decent receiving corps in place headlined by Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Diggs is the cherry on top, and replacing him in 2025 -- if he does leave -- could happen over time from within thanks to the development of both players.