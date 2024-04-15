Thunder 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Oklahoma City Thunder secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Here is a look at their future playoff schedule.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are changing the narrative of their organization this year. After three years of not making a playoff appearance, they clinched the top spot in the West, with five starters aged 25 or younger.
The Thunder made the advancement from a 24-win lottery organization to the best team in the West in just two years.
Last season, the Thunder made an improvement — they lost in the second game Play-In Tournament but sparked attention across the league. Now, this time, they're waiting for the Play-In Tournament to confirm who they will play next.
Oklahoma City entered the last day of the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in the West with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder finished with a 57-25 record, the same as the Nuggets, but OKC owned the tiebreaker.
This makes them the youngest team to earn the No. 1 seed since seeding began in 1984.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been leading the team in an MVP candidate season, averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. In addition Jalen Williams has been contributing 19.1 points per game.
It also doesn't hurt that they have one of the best rookies this season in Chet Holmgren. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft has been showing up on the floor for the Thunder, averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Thunder's Playoff Schedule
Since the Thunder has to wait for the play-in tournaments conclusion to find out their first-round opponent, they do not know their fate yet.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will play against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings.
The winner of the Kings-Warriors game will face the loser of the Pelicans-Lakers game. The winner of that game will then face the Thunder.
If the Thunder defeat whoever lands the No. 8 seed, they will face the matchup winner between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. Since the Thunder have the No. 1 seed, they will have home court advantage all throughout the Western Conference playoffs.