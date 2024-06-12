US Open golf DFS picks: DraftKings PGA lineup for Pinehurst
The 2024 US Open is upon us with Pinehurst No. 2 set to deliver a phenomenal test to the best golfers in the world. After somewhat of a letdown last year at LACC -- no shot at Wyndham Clark -- we could see what we expect from the USGA with a test so difficult that it's as much of a mental battle as it is a golf game battle.
That's what many golf fans think of when it comes the US Open, though, and it should deliver this year. For the US Open DFS contests on DraftKings, though, it gives us a clear edict. We need to see some good experience at the US Open but also players who are complete throughout the bag with a bit of a key in short game performance.
So where will that leave us? Let's look at our top plays and fades for each pricing tier in DraftKings PGA DFS contests before building a winning US Open DFS lineup.
Top Plays for US Open DraftKings PGA DFS contests
10K Range: Scottie Scheffler ($13,000) - At this point, even getting Scottie at 13K is still offering some value, especially in relation to Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. He seemingly wins every time he tees it up now and has every part of tee-to-green working ridiculously well. He's such a heavy favorite, you still almost have to have him in your lineup. Also Consider: Xander Schauffele ($11,500), Bryson DeChambeau ($10,100)
9K Range: Collin Morikawa ($9,400) - If it's not Scottie, I love Collin Morikawa to pick up his third major championship this week at Pinehurst. His around-the-green play has been Top 10 in this field over the past 16 rounds while his approach play is also returning. Morikawa has already contended in two majors and I expect it to repeat for a third. Also Consider: Viktor Hovland ($9,800), Ludvig Åberg ($9,600)
8K Range: Hideki Matsuyama ($8,000) - No joke, Hideki Matsuyama might be the best value on the DFS slate for the US Open. He has six Top 20 finishes at USGA setups since 2013 and two Top 5s as well. More importantly, he leads the PGA Tour in SG: Around-the-Green this season and his ball striking returned now that he looks healthy. He's another potential contender here. Also Consider: Justin Thomas ($8,900), Tommy Fleetwood ($8,500)
7K Range: Corey Conners ($7,200) - Does the short game play of Corey Conners this season terrify me at Pinehurst, especially with his US Open history (RE: Lack of success)? 100% and it'd be crazier if it didn't. Conners' ball-striking has been at peak form for the Canadian, though, which is why you can afford at this price to roll the dice that the short game just doesn't cut his legs from under him. Also Consider: Tyrrell Hatton ($7,800), Tom Kim ($7,300), Sungjae Im ($7,100)
6K Range: Russell Henley ($6,900) - Getting Russell Henley at this price is like manna from heaven. Henley seems to be an ideal profile for Pinehurst. He's accurate, he's dialed on approach, and his short game has been top tier. And more importantly, we've also seen him show that at the US Open with two Top 15 finishes in the past three years. Also Consider: Dean Burmester ($6,800), Sepp Straka ($6,500), Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($6,200)
5K Range: Mac Meissner ($5,800) - I'm developing a bit of a crush for Mac Meissner during the PGA Tour season but it's with good reason. The PGA Tour rookie has been trending with his ball striking and a Top 30-level short game. That could be a good recipe for a solid finish, specifically for someone at this price. Also Consider: Harry Higgs ($5,800), Frankie Capan ($5,400)
Top Fades for US Open DraftKings PGA DFS contests
10K Range: Brooks Koepka ($10,000) - Look, I know this is Brooks Koepka at a major and a US open, no less. But what have we truly seen from him this season in majors that would suggest he's going to contend? He's been non-competitive at The Masters and PGA Championship and the LIV results haven't translated. Could that burn me this week? For sure! But it's a risk I'm willing to take.
9K Range: Patrick Cantlay ($9,200) - For once, this isn't just about Patrick Cantlay's suspect play in majors (though that doesn't help). Now, he not only has that working against him but he's been in truly bad form by his standards this year. He's been middling at best but comes in after missing the cut at the Memorial, one of his best historical fits. That's the worst sign for a player who I'm already prepared to fade in major championships.
8K Range: Cameron Smith ($8,700) - It feels like there are a lot of people looking at the short game demands of Pinehurst and immediately gravitating toward Cameron Smith, which makes sense with that narrow line of thinking. The problem is that there is more to success at this venue than just the short game. And Smith's ball-striking has been troubling at best. I can't get behind that play right now, even if his short game could save him at times.
7K Range: Jordan Spieth ($7,900) - Very much in the same vein as Smith, don't fall for the "Jordan Spieth Magic" possibility this week at Pinehurst. The sneaky truth is that Spieth's short game hasn't been what we've come to expect from him this season, which is even more troubling when you look at his waning approach numbers. He's just not the version of Spieth right now that can contend in a major, at least from where I'm sitting.
US Open DFS lineup: Best DraftKings golf picks for Pinehurst
- Scottie Scheffler ($13,000)
- Collin Morikawa ($9,400)
- Hideki Matsuyama ($8,000)
- Russell Henley ($6,900)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($6,200)
- Mac Meissner ($5,800)
- Remaining Salary: $700
We're going pure stars and scrubs here but doing so allows us to get our top plays from every pricing tier except the 7K range -- admittedly my least favorite range this week by a wide margin -- into this lineup. The only non-top play is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is right there with Henley for the top spot in the 6K range.
The South African was solo fourth last week at Memorial but also has two made cuts and two US Open starts. Beyond that, he's also thriving around the greens as a Top 5 player in strokes gained over the last 16 rounds. Bezuidenhout also putts well on Bermuda and has been having one of his best ball striking seasons. He's a sleeper that I love at Pinehurst.