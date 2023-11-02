What time and channel do the Steelers play today?
Coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers turn their attention to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, their first defeat in three games, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Making the first of two appearances this season on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers will have Kenny Pickett back under center as the second-year signal-caller is ready to roll after missing the second half of the loss to the Jags with a rib injury.
While Mitch Trubisky threw for 138 yards and a touchdown in relief, he also threw a pair of picks.
And speaking of quarterbacks, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh defense will face an interesting challenge as rookie Will Levis will make his second straight start for the Titans as Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London.
Levis, who was taken with the 33rd overall pick this past spring, was brilliant in his debut, completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Titans' 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The Steelers' defense will also have to deal with Derrick Henry, who recorded his second-highest rushing total of the season against Atlanta with 101 yards.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this Steelers-Titans matchup? Let's take a look.
What time is the Steelers game today, November 2?
The Steelers' game in Week 9 is slated for an 8:15 p.m. Eastern/7:15 p.m. Central kickoff on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee matchup is one of 14 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule.
What channel is the Steelers game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Steelers' game in Week 9 will air on Prime Video streaming. As mentioned, this is the first of two appearances for Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football this season. Mike Tomlin & Co. also have a Week 14 matchup with the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.
The game will be simulcast for those in the Nashville and Pittsburgh markets, aired on WTVF (CBS/5) in Nashville and WPXI (NBC/11) in Pittsburgh.
As per usual, the Prime Video broadcast will feature Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, while Kaylee Hartung will handle sideline duties.
The TNF team of Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Andrew Whitworth will handle pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis.