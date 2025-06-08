Newcastle might save Jack Grealish from a bad situation with Man City, while Wrexham is closer to the Premier League than ever and more in the latest news recap.

Newcastle United could save Jack Grealish from Man City nightmare

Pep Guardiola is trying to force Jack Grealish out of Manchester City. His manager left him on the bench in the FA Cup final and is set not to include him in his roster for the Club World Cup. Grealish was left out of the recent England squad and needs to be playing regularly if he is to make it to the World Cup next year.

The Three Lions manager, Thomas Tuchel, said Grealish must play in matches every three days. That could be possible at a Premier League side that will also be competing in the Champions League next season. According to The Sun, "Newcastle will try to rescue Jack Grealish from his Manchester City hell - but only on loan."

Eddie Howe's side finished fifth in the Premier League in the last campaign. Back in the 2023/24 season, when the Magpies were last in the Champions League, they went out in the group stage despite beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St. James' Park. Newcastle will need to bolster their roster if they are to have a run in the competition next season.

It has been difficult for Newcastle to sign players recently due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. Other clubs also know the Magpies are backed by the PIF Fund of Saudi Arabia, so they often up their asking prices. Therefore, the acquisition of Grealish on loan could be shrewd business for the North East side.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho linked with Al-Nassr

Alejandro Garnacho was disappointed not to start the Europa League final, which Manchester United went on to lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine appears to be another unhappy forward at Old Trafford and could be on his way out after being linked with Chelsea in January.

The Mirror has reported that "Garnacho could be offered an escape route from Old Trafford by Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr." They are, of course, the team that Cristiano Ronaldo plays for. Whilst his contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of the month, there is still an expectation that he will remain with them.

Garnacho is only 20 years old, so it would be disappointing to see him move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career. His record in the Premier League last season was not great, with just six goals and two assists in 36 games. This has meant that he was not included in the recent Argentina roster. It will be even more difficult for Garnacho to be called up again if he is not playing at the highest level.

Wrexham are looking to add Premier League experience to its roster

Wrexham are about to embark on a season in the Championship, and their owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, will have ambitions of making it to the Premier League. To do this, the Red Dragons will need players with top-flight experience on their roster.

Sky Sports has revealed that "Wrexham are trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Ben Davies and West Ham striker Danny Ings this summer. It’s understood the newly-promoted Championship club have already held talks with the representatives of both players, whose contracts expire soon."

Ings is a very experienced forward who has also represented Burnley in the Championship. He scored 27 goals, with nine assists, in 87 games in the division for the Clarets. Ings is set to leave West Ham this summer but has also been linked with Watford.

Davies' contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the month. Whilst they do have the option to extend his deal, this may depend on whether Ange Postecoglou's replacement wants to keep him at the club. Davies is also a former Swansea City player and a Welsh international, so it would be fitting to see him play his club soccer in Wales again.