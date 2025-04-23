Premier League news and rumors roundup for Apr. 23: Scott Parker could be the next Tottenham manager and more

Scott Parker could return to Tottenham Hotspur as manager

Scott Parker just got promoted Burnley back to the Premier League from the Championship. While it would be admirable for him to have a crack at English soccer's top flight with the Clarets, it is very difficult for promoted teams to survive in the division. Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town are also set to return to the Championship after spending just one season in the Premier League.

Parker's best bet at staying in the Premier League would be to jump ship to his old club, Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are set to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, even if the Australian wins them the Europa League this campaign.

MailOnline has reported that, "Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva would be among the leading candidates as a replacement (for Postecoglou at Tottenham), while Mail Sport understands Scott Parker, who guided Burnley to promotion, also has admirers within the club."

Iraola and Silva have both impressed at their respective clubs this season and are set for top-half finishes. However, they may not want to risk their current positions for the poisoned chalice that could be the Spurs job.

Parker is a former Tottenham player who also worked as the club's U18 manager before coaching Fulham, Bournemouth, Club Brugge and now Burnley. It would be quite a drastic change in soccer philosophies if Spurs were to go for Parker. He is known for being defensively astute, as the Clarets have conceded just 15 goals this season in the Championship. His style is a world away from Postecoglou's gung-ho approach to the game.

Lee Carsley is linked with the Leicester City job

Many thought that Lee Carsley would go back to club management after his spell as England's caretaker manager. However, he returned to his role with the Three Lions' U21. The former Coventry City, Brentford, and Birmingham City caretaker manager could now be in line for a return to the club game.

Leicester City have just been relegated under Ruud van Nistelrooy, and the Dutchman is not expected to take charge of them in the Championship next season. Sky Sports has revealed that "Leicester are already drawing up a shortlist of possible replacements, which includes Lee Carsley, Danny Rohl and Russell Martin."

Carsley has done a very good job with England, whom he led to win the European Under-21 Championship. He also stepped up to coach the men's senior team when Sir Gareth Southgate left the role last year. However, Carsley is unproven in club soccer as a head coach. Therefore, Rohl or Martin, who have had success in the Championship, could be better fits for the Foxes.

Al-Nassr are interested in West Ham's Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was a hit in his first season at West Ham United, where he scored eight Premier League goals and found the back of the net five times in the Europa League. However, he is suffering from second-season syndrome and has only three goals to his name in all competitions this campaign.

Kudus has also not found a regular position on Graham Potter's side. The Ghanaian has been used as a striker, attacking-midfielder and on the right-hand side. He is only 24, but the Hammers could cash in on the player.

According to Football Insider, "Kudus is high on the wanted list for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr ahead of the summer transfer window."

Al-Nassr is a very wealthy Saudi Pro League club. Its roster already includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Jhon Duran, and Aymeric Laporte. However, signing Kudus at his age would be a huge boost for Stefano Pioli's side. Although Kudus has not had the best of seasons with West Ham, it is still too early in his career to head to Saudi Arabia, especially if he has ambitions of playing at the highest level.