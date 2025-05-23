Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 23: Jamie Vardy could be on his way to La Liga, and more

Jamie Vardy could be on his way to La Liga

There has been a lot of speculation as to where Jamie Vardy will end up when he leaves Leicester City at the end of the season. He has been linked with Crystal Palace, Wrexham and MLS. However, La Liga is now also a possible destination for the Premier League legend.

According to The Sun, "Vardy is a top summer target for Valencia boss Carlos Corberan, who is keen to sign the 38-year-old." Corberan knows all about Vardy as he has experience of coaching in English soccer at West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Corberan left West Brom earlier in the season to save his boyhood club, Valencia, from relegation. The manager did so and will now want to improve his roster ahead of the next campaign. Valencia has had some top strikers in the past, including David Villa, so Vardy would be following in great footsteps.

Vardy is coming to the end of his remarkable playing career, which started in non-league. He has been a very loyal servant to Leicester, as he could have joined Arsenal back in 2016. Now, following the Foxes' relegation, it is time for Vardy to enjoy the final stages of his career and what better place to do that than on the east coast of Spain?

Erik ten Hag is set to join Bayer Leverkusen

This time last year, Erik ten Hag saved his job at Manchester United by winning the FA Cup. However, United's decision to stick with Ten Hag backfired as he was sacked earlier this season. Ruben Amorim replaced the Dutchman but has not done much better, and this week lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Amorim's failures have improved Ten Hag's reputation, and it could be time for the out-of-work manager to return to the dugout.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Understand Erik ten Hag said yes to Bayer Leverkusen project on a two year contract. He’s now waiting for club decision as they spoke to several candidates… but ETH gives priority to Bayer 04, with Ajax waiting in the background."

Leverkusen will be a challenging job for Ten Hag as he will be stepping into Xabi Alonso's shoes. Alonso won the Bundesliga with the club and is now set to become the manager of Real Madrid. However, Ten Hag knows German soccer, having been the head coach of Bayern Munich II. Ten Hag appears to have options, but a return to Ajax would be a step back for him.

Ivan Toney has earned an England recall

It looked like Ivan Toney's England career was over when he left Brentford to play for Al-Ahli. The Saudi Pro League is a huge drop in standard from the Premier League. However, Toney has still managed to earn a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England roster for their upcoming June fixtures against Andorra and Senegal.

Toney has scored 29 goals, with six assists, in 43 games in all competitions this season for Al-Ahli. This has helped the Saudi Arabian side win the AFC Champions League Elite. Ben Jacobs posted a quote from Tuchel about recalling Toney on X: "We watched him a lot and he had massive contributions with decisive goals in important matches.

"He won a big title with his club [Al-Ahli], the Asian Champions League. I didn’t have the opportunity to see him live in Saudi Arabia, so we took the possibility to fly him in to our camp and watch him live, to see his personality and quality."