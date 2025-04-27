Premier League rumors roundup, Apr. 27: Soucek reunion at Everton, Vardy-Wrexham?

David Moyes wants Tomas Soucek reunion at Everton

During David Moyes' first spell as Everton manager, Marouane Fellaini was one of his key players. The Belgian midfielder's physicality and ability to score goals meant that Moyes brought him with him to Manchester United.

Moyes worked with a similar player at West Ham United, Tomas Soucek, and now the Toffees boss wants to work with the Czech player again. The Sun reported that Moyes is "aiming to sign his West Ham old boy Tomas Soucek."

Soucek thought he had scored the winner for West Ham yesterday in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, two late goals for the Seagulls secured a 3-2 win for the south coast side at the Amex Stadium.

Moyes and Soucek had great success at West Ham, where they won the Europa Conference League. Since Moyes departed, Soucek has continued his great form. This season, he has scored eight goals and two assists in 31 Premier League games. However, the Hammers have struggled, and they have fallen as low as 17th in the division.

Everton have been on the up since Moyes replaced Sean Dyche at Goodison Park. The Scottish manager has guided them to safety in the Premier League. Now the Toffees are set to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at the end of this campaign. Moyes will need recruits if they are to be a success at their new home.

Neom is interested in Manchester United's Andre Onana

Neom Sports Club is set to be promoted from the Saudi First Division to the Saudi Pro League this season. The club has been rumored to be spending heavily this summer ahead of its campaign in Saudi Arabia's top flight. Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with Neom, and they are now reportedly interested in another Manchester-based Premier League player, Andre Onana.

Footmercato has revealed (translated from French), "Neom has already begun major discussions with his representatives. Furthermore, Onana is open to leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether all parties can reach an agreement."

Onana has made many notable mistakes as Manchester United's goalkeeper since he joined the club from Inter Milan. He was even left out of United's roster that faced Newcastle United recently after the keeper made a calamitous error in the Europa League against Olympique Lyonnais. Ruben Amorim played Altay Bayındır instead, but the Turkiye international did not impress, and Onana has since been reinstated.

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy could join Wrexham

It has been announced that Jamie Vardy will be leaving Leicester City at the end of the season. The Foxes legend won the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and the Championship twice with the club. This is not bad for a player who started his career at the non-league side, Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Relegation is not the fairytale ending that Vardy would have hoped for at Leicester. However, the striker could soon be joining a team backed by Hollywood duo, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. According to talkSPORT, "Wrexham could look to snap up the star for free when his contract expires at the end of June in what would be a statement signing for the club."

Wrexham have just been promoted to the Championship from League One. Therefore, they will be playing in the same division as Leicester next season. Vardy has still scored seven Premier League goals this season in a struggling side, so even at the age of 38, he should still be able to perform in the second tier of English soccer.

The Welsh side has been a huge hit across the world due to the series, Welcome to Wrexham. However, they will face competition for Vardy with MLS sides also reportedly interested in the player.